England Cricket's official Twitter handle posted a video earlier today in which all-rounder Ben Stokes and opener Jason Roy can be seen in ominous touch during their net sessions ahead of the first T20 against South Africa.

South Africa are all set to host the Eoin Morgan-led side for a limited-overs series that is set to commence on November 27. The series consists of three T20Is and three ODIs.

There's no doubt that Jason Roy, who has 866 T20I runs to his name with a magnificent strike rate of 147.28 will play a key role at the top of the order for the Three Lions.

Notably, Roy last turned out in a T20I for England back in February 2020 against South Africa at Centurion, and the burly opener will be eager to cement his spot in the side with a commanding performance.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes too has staggering numbers with a batting strike rate of 134.36 in T20Is, and he's proved his worth with the ball as well. Stokes turned out to be a handy opener and a surprise element for his franchise, Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

SA v ENG 2020 schedule

The series between the two powerhouses of cricket would consist of six matches to be played across two venues in South Africa - the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town and Boland Park in Paarl.

The first T20I is scheduled on November 27th, while the second and third T20Is take will take place on 29th November and 1st December respectively. The three ODIs are scheduled to take place on 4th, 6th, and 9th December.

