ENG v SA 2020: Kagiso Rabada ruled out of England ODIs

South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against England due to a right adductor strain, South Africa officials confirmed.

Kagiso Rabada did not feature in the third T20I of the series against England at Cape Town, in which the hosts were thrashed by nine wickets. The Proteas paceman turned out in the first two T20Is of the three-match series.

According to Cricket South Africa, Kagiso Rabada will need at least three weeks to recover and has, therefore, been released from the squad and the bio-secure bubble created for the England tour.

South Africa’s 3-match ODI series against England starts on December 4.

South Africa are hoping their lead paceman will recover in time for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home, which will take place from December 26 to January 7.

Kagiso Rabada came into the T20I series against England on the back of a stupendous IPL 2020 for Delhi Capitals. He picked up 30 wickets in 17 matches to win the Purple Cap even as Delhi Capitals finished as runners-up in the tournament.

Kagiso Rabada under-par in T20Is against England

Kagiso Rabada produced figures of 0 for 32 and 1 for 25 in the two T20Is as England hammered South Africa 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

The visitors chased down 180 with ease in the first T20I at Cape Town courtesy of Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 86 from 48 balls, an innings featuring nine fours and four sixes.

The second match saw England restrict South Africa to 146 for 6 as the English bowlers did not allow any breathing space to the Proteas batsmen. England found themselves in a bit of trouble in the chase. However, an attractive 55 from Dawid Malan sealed the deal for the 50-over world champions.

Malan dashed any hopes that South Africa had of avoiding a clean sweep, smashing an unbeaten 99 from 47 balls as England chased down 192 with ease, with Kagiso Rabada sitting out.

Malan featured in a 167-run unbroken stand for the second wicket with Jos Buttler (67 not out from 46). England’s brilliance meant Rassie van der Dussen’s blistering 74 not out from 32 balls for South Africa earlier in the day was in vain.