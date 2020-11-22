IPL 2020: "Prithvi Shaw's attitude for the Delhi Capitals looked like it was 'my way or the highway'" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has questioned the lackadaisical attitude shown by Prithvi Shaw even after being dropped by the Delhi Capitals due to his poor performances in IPL 2020.

He made this observation while talking about the biggest disappointments for the Shreyas Iyer-led side in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra named Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant as the biggest disappointments for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, considering the talent they have displayed earlier.

"The Delhi Capitals had not one but two big disappointments. They are the guys who are paying a huge price for their own success because they will be compared with the success they have enjoyed previously. I am talking about Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant."

The reputed commentator pointed out that the Delhi Capitals had huge expectations from the duo, with Shaw supposed to give them a flying start and Pant required to carry on the momentum in the later stages of the innings.

"The Delhi Capitals had made their entire strategy around these two players. That Prithvi Shaw will come at the start and hit a lot. And then Rishabh Pant will come and there will be no end to the fours and sixes at the ground but that did not happen."

Aakash Chopra on Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant's season for the Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw was dropped multiple times by the Delhi Capitals during IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra observed that although Rishabh Pant was unfortunate to have suffered an injury setback, he did not seem to be his former attacking self and appeared to be in a confused state of mind.

"Rishabh Pant was injured in the middle and when he came back the bat was not talking. He scored runs in the final but before that the bat was a bit too silent. It felt like he was playing too conservatively and did not have enough clarity about his role."

Talking about Prithvi Shaw, the former KKR player highlighted that the Delhi Capitals opener made a decent start to IPL 2020 but just could not recover after a lean patch in the middle of the tournament.

"Prithvi Shaw started well, he was playing good shots and scoring runs but after that, it just went downhill and then just could not come back which is not a good thing. He is young but is an India player and you expect more consistency from him."

The 43-year-old even raised questions about Prithvi Shaw's careless approach, with the Mumbaikar not showing any restraint even after being sidelined by the Delhi Capitals for a few games.

"It is possible that the strike rate might be less one day but here it looked like his attitude was 'my way or the highway'. He will hit and even if he gets out hitting, it does not matter and that he will not have a different gear even after getting dropped from the side."

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that Prithvi Shaw's poor performances might have put paid to his hopes of getting retained by the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021.

"So that is something that was a bit of a problem because this was a very crucial year as it would determine whom the Delhi Capitals will retain and whom they will let go."

Prithvi Shaw managed to score just 228 runs in the 13 matches he played for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, with a majority of these runs coming in the initial stages of the tournament. The opening batsman averaged an abysmal 17.53 over the course of the league and was also dismissed for a duck on three occasions.