ENG v SL 2021: County Ground, Bristol pitch history and ODI records

The final match of Sri Lanka's England tour will happen at Bristol's County Ground this Sunday. The visitors have not been able to win a single game on this tour so far. England won the T20I series 3-0, and the home team has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

Looking at how Sri Lanka have performed on this tour so far, it seems unlikely that Kusal Perera's men will trouble England much in the final ODI at the County Ground. The pitch is likely to assist both the batsmen and the bowlers.

Ahead of the third ODI between Sri Lanka and England, here are some interesting numbers you need to know from the previous ODIs played at Bristol's County Ground.

Stadium name: County Ground

City: Bristol

ODI matches played: 17

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches with no result: 1

Highest individual score: 151 - Imam-ul-Haq (PAK) vs England, 2019

Best bowling figures: 5/25 - Richard Hadlee (NZ) vs Sri Lanka, 1983

Highest team score: 369/9 - England vs West Indies, 2017

Lowest team score: 92 - Zimbabwe vs England, 2003

Highest successful run chase: 359/4 - England vs Pakistan, 2019

Average run rate: 5.26

Average 1st innings score: 242

Which England players have performed well in ODIs at County Ground, Bristol?

Adil Rashid has taken eight wickets in three ODIs at County Ground, Bristol

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been very successful in ODI matches at the County Ground. Rashid has scalped eight wickets in his three ODI appearances on this ground, with his best figures being 5/27.

Joe Root has amassed 187 runs in four innings in Bristol. The right-handed batsman has looked in great touch against Sri Lanka and it won't be a surprise if he scores big in the final ODI.

