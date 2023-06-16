ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023, 1st Test: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

After all the hype and the mega build-up, the action in England vs Australia Ashes 2023 series will finally get underway with the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, which starts on Friday, June 16.

Australia are the current holder of the Ashes, having hammered the Englishmen 4-0 when the two sides met in 2021-22.

The Aussies will go in the latest edition of the Ashes on a high, having recently defeated India comprehensively in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final at The Oval. Steven Smith and Travis Head cracked brilliant hundreds and will be keen to extend their great form. The lack of runs from David Warner, though, would be a concern for the visitors.

For hosts England, the five-match series against a strong Australian bowling attack will be the ultimate test of their ‘Bazball’ philosophy. Ben Stokes has asserted that the team will not change their style of play. However, some cricket experts have raised doubts about how successful the aggressive ploy could be against Pat Cummins and co.

Today's ENG vs AUS toss result

England have won the toss and opted to bat first.

"Looks a good cricket wicket. Now, we're going to go out and put some runs on the board," Ben Stokes said.

The match marks the return of Moeen Ali to Test cricket, having come out of retirement in the red-ball format. Australia have made a big decision, leaving out Mitchell Starc for Josh Hazlewood.

ENG vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

The new World Test Championship cycle is underway. England have opted to bat first in the opening #Ashes Test.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.

Today's ENG vs AUS pitch report

The pitch, as both captains agreed, looks a good one to bat on, similar to what Stokes had asked in the build-up to the series. There should be plenty of runs on offer. The lush outfield might make reverse swing challenging.

Today's ENG vs AUS match players list

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Australia squad: Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris.

ENG vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus, Ahsan Raza

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

