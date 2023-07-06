ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

England will face Australia in the third Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley in Leeds, starting Thursday, July 6. The match will be a must-win encounter for the hosts since they are 0-2 down in the five-match series. After the two-wicket defeat at Edgbaston, England needed to fight back strongly. However, they succumbed to a 43-run loss at Lord’s.

England had their moments in the second Test, but failed to capitalize on the same. Winning the toss and bowling first under overcast conditions, they allowed Australia to post 339/1 on Day 1. The bowlers did well to hold the Aussies to 416, but the batters then lost their way after being 188/1. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 325.

Despite Ben Stokes’ brilliant 155 in the second innings, England fell short in their chase of 371. The build-up to the Test has also been dominated by the controversy over Jonny Bairstow’s second-innings stumping. Both the teams will thus be keen for cricket to grab the limelight again in what will be Steve Smith's 100th Test.

Today's ENG vs AUS toss result

England have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ben Stokes said:

“We are happy going either way. It looks a very good wicket. Hopefully, we can get something out of the wicket this morning with the ball.”

While England announced their playing XI ahead of the match, Australia are going in with three changes. Mitchell Marsh replaces Cameron Green, who has a low-grade hamstring strain.

Also, Scott Boland is back for Josh Hazlewood, while Todd Murphy replaces Nathan Lyon, who has been ruled out due to a calf injury.

ENG vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

Today's ENG vs AUS pitch report

Nasser Hussain reckons the pitch is the best one of the series so far. While there is an even covering of fine grass, the surface looks rock-hard. There was no lateral movement in the first two Tests. Bowlers might get a little more help here.

Today's ENG vs AUS match players list

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed.

Australia squad: Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.

ENG vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Joel Wilson

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

