ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

England will take on Australia in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test at Old Trafford in Manchester from Wednesday, July 19. The two teams got a well-deserved break after three intense matches. They will now have to rediscover their rhythm as the action kicks off again.

Australia overcame Bazball to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Heading into the third Test at Headingley in Leeds, critics and fans wondered whether England have squandered their chance of reclaiming the urn. However, spirited performances from Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and another inspirational effort from skipper Ben Stokes have kept their hopes alive.

England have made only one change to their playing XI for the fourth Test - veteran pacer James Anderson coming back for Ollie Robinson. For Australia, seasoned opener David Warner will get another chance to rediscover his form.

Both teams have everything to play for in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test. Another cracking contest could be on the cards.

Today's ENG vs AUS toss result

England have won the toss and opted to field first.

“[We] spoke about the weather quite a bit last week but doesn’t look too bad today. We’ll have to adapt,” Ben Stokes said.

While England have brought up James Anderson for Ollie Robinson, Australia have left out Todd Murphy as Cameron Green makes a comeback.

ENG vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Today's ENG vs AUS pitch report

Unlike the live grass at Headingley, the pitch at Old Trafford is more like the one used at Edgbaston for the first Test. It might not be as lively, but with rain expected in the last two days, things might change.

Today's ENG vs AUS match players list

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue.

Australia Squad: Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.

ENG vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Joel Wilson, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle