ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 4th Test – July 19, 2023

England (ENG) and Australia (ENG) are set to face each other in the fourth Test of the five-match series from Wednesday, July 19. The Old Trafford in Manchester will host the contest.

England made a brilliant comeback by winning the Leeds Test to make it 1-2 in the series. If the Aussies manage to even eke out a draw, they will retain the Ashes.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your ENG vs AUS Dream11 teams.

#3 Joe Root (ENG) – 9 credits

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 3rd Test Match: Day Four

Joe Root has scored 232 runs in three Tests at an average of 46.40. More importantly, his records in Manchester are stupendous. In nine Tests at the venue, Root has scored 790 runs at an average of 60.76 with one century and five half-centuries. He is also 29 runs short of toppling Denis Compton as the all-time leading Test run-scorer at the venue.

#2 Ben Stokes (ENG) – 9.0 credits

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 3rd Test Match: Day Four

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 3rd Test Match: Day Two

Ben Stokes has looked in stupendous form in recent times and should be picked in fantasy teams for the ENG vs AUS match. In the ongoing series, he has scored 309 runs at an average of 51.50 with a century and a fifty to his name. In Manchester, he has scored 528 runs from seven matches at an average of 52.80 with two centuries and as many fifties to his name.

#1 Steve Smith (AUS) - 9 credits

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 3rd Test Match: Day Three

Steve Smith is not in the best of form, having scored only 190 runs from three Tests in the Ashes at an average of 31.66. But fantasy users should not leave him out of their teams for the ENG vs AUS match simply because of his healthy numbers at the venue. In two Tests at the venue, he has scored 401 runs at an average of 100.25, with a top score of 211 to his name.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in the ENG vs AUS match? Steve Smith Joe Root 0 votes