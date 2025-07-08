ENG vs IND 2025: Full list of Indian batters to have scored a Test hundred at Lord's

Having thumped England by a record 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston, India will be looking to put up another impressive show at Lord's in the third Test. The match will be played from July 10 to July 14 and the visitors would take plenty of confidence and momentum from their triumph in Birmingham.

Skipper Shubman Gill has led from the front of India. He followed up his 147 at Headingley, with brilliant knocks 269 and 161 at Edgbaston. Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal also made crucial contributions with the bat. In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep combined brilliantly to make up for the absence of Jasprit Burmah.

Shifting focus to Lord's, India have played 19 Tests at the venue, winning three and losing 12, while four matches have ended in a draw. Only 10 Indian cricketers have scored a Test hundred at Lord's. Here's a look at the famed list.

Dilip Vengsarkar (3 times)

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar holds the distinction of being the only visiting batter to score three consecutive Test hundreds at Lord's. He scored 103 off 295 balls in 1979, 157 off 264 deliveries in 1982 and 126* off 213 balls in 1986.

Vengsarkar was named Player of the Match for his hundred in the 1979 Lord's Test as the match ended in a draw. His 157 in the 1982 Test came in a losing cause and England won the game by seven wickets. The 'Colonel' was, however, on the winning side in 1986 as India registered victory by five wickets.

Vinoo Mankad

One of India's greatest all-rounders, Vinoo Mankad was the first batter from the country to score a Test hundred at Lord's. He achieved the feat during India's tour of England in 1952.

In the second Test of the four-match series, Mankad followed up his 72 in the first innings with 184 in the second. The opening batter occupied the crease for 270 minutes, hitting 19 fours and a six before being bowled by Jim Laker. India, however, lost the Test by eight wickets.

Gundappa Viswanath

One of India's finest Test batters ever, Gundappa Viswanath scored 113 in the 1979 Lord's Test. He hit the hundred in India's second innings. Viswanath faced 337 balls and struck 14 fours in his knock. He added 210 for the third wicket with Vengsarkar (103) as the match ended in a draw.

Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin smashed 121 off 111 balls in the 1990 Test against England at Lord's. This was the same match in Graham Gooch scored 333 as the hosts batted first and declared on 653-4.

India responded with 454 as Azharuddin hit a fighting hundred. His knock featured 22 fours before he was eventually bowled by Eddie Hemmings. Despite Azhar's heroics, India ended up losing the Test by 247 runs.

Ravi Shastri

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri also scored a hundred in the 1990 Test at Lord's. Opening the innings, the former India head coach scored exactly 100 runs off 184 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six. His 245-minute stay at the crease was ended by Hemmings. While he scored a century in the match, Shastri went wicketless with the ball in both innings.

Sourav Ganguly

Another former India captain, Sourav Ganguly also scored a famous hundred on Test debut at Lord's in 1996. He scored 131 off 301 balls in the first innings of the second Test during the series. Ganguly spent 435 minutes at the crease, hitting 20 fours before being bowled by Alan Mullally.

The former India left-handed batter added 94 for the sixth wicket with fellow debutant Rahul Dravid. The latter narrowly missed out on a debut hundred. He scored 95 off 267 balls and was caught behind off Chris Lewis.

Ajit Agarkar

The former India pacer is a surprise name on the list, which doesn't feature legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. Ajit Agarkar scored 109* off 190 balls in the second innings of the 2002 Test at Lord's.

India were set to chase an improbable 568 in the first Test of the series. Agarkar, batting at No. 8, hit an impressive ton, smashing 16 fours. His knock gave the visitors something to cheer about even as India went down by 170 runs.

Rahul Dravid

Dravid missed out on a well-deserved hundred on Test debut at Lord's. However, he eventually joined the illustrious list with his knock of 103* in the first Test of India's forgettable 2011 tour of England.

After England declared their first innings on 474-8, India were bowled out for 286. Dravid scored an unbeaten hundred, hitting 15 fours in 220 balls. His knock, however, went in vain as India lost the Test by 196 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane scored a memorable hundred as India beat England by 95 runs in the 2014 Lord's Test. After England sent India into bat, the visitors posted 295 on the board. Rahane top-scored with a defiant 103 before chipping a return catch.

Ishant Sharma's 7-74 then ensured that the right-handed batter's opening day ton did not go in vain. Thanks to his bowling effort, India bowled out England for 223 after setting them a target of 319.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the most recent Indian batter to score a Test hundred at Lord's. He achieved the landmark during the second Test in 2021. Sent into bat, India put up 364 on the board. Rahul top-scored with 129 and added 126 for the opening wicket with Rohit Sharma (83).

Rahul hit 12 fours and a six in his 397-minute knock before being dismissed by Ollie Robinson. India went on to win the Test by 151 runs as England were bowled out for 120 after being set a target of 272 runs.

