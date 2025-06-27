ENG vs IND 2025: Jasprit Bumrah vs Jofra Archer - comparing their stats after 13 Tests

Jasprit Bumrah is currently India’s most prized possession across all formats. The right-arm pacer recently picked up a fifer in the opening Test of the five-match series against England and created a plethora of records.

Making his debut in 2018, Bumrah has been India’s cheat code in the red-ball format with 210 wickets in 46 games. He was the team's highest wicket-taker in the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with 77 scalps.

Meanwhile, England received a major boost as Jofra Archer has been included in their squad for the second Test. The 30-year-old was battling a thumb injury he sustained during the recently concluded IPL 2025.

It marks Archer’s return to Test cricket after a four-year absence, with his last appearance coming against India at Ahmedabad in 2021.

On that note, let’s take a look at how Jofra Archer has fared in comparison to Jasprit Bumrah after their respective 13 Tests.

#1 Wickets

Player Matches Wickets 5 wicket hauls Jasprit Bumrah 13 63 5 Jofra Archer 13 42 3

Jasprit Bumrah had scalped 63 wickets in his first 13 Test appearances. The star pacer has already registered five fifers, displaying his ability to secure consistent breakthroughs.

Bumrah's top figures in an innings of 6/27 came against West Indies at Sabina Park in 2019, which helped India to win by 257 runs.

Jofra Archer has so far bagged 42 wickets in 13 games, with three five-wicket hauls. He bagged most (30) of his wickets in seven games in 2019, and since then has been troubled with injury concerns.

#2 Average & Best Figures

Player Matches Average Best Match figures Jasprit Bumrah 13 20.33 9/86 Jofra Archer 13 31.05 8/85

Jasprit Bumrah had a prolific average of 20.33 until this point in his illustrious red-ball career. He returned with his best match figures of 9/86 against Australia at Melbourne in December 2018, which played a key role in India's 137-run win.

Jofra Archer has an average of 31.05, which signals his inconsistency in terms of wicket-taking abilities. The England quick picked his best match figures of 8/85 in the infamous Headingley Test of Ashes 2019, which saw Ben Stokes scoring a match-winning century.

#3 Performances on foreign soil

Player Matches on away soil Wickets Best Match figures Jasprit Bumrah 13 63 9/86 Jofra Archer 5 12 5/102

It is interesting to note that Jasprit Bumrah played all his first 13 games outside India and picked up 63 wickets. His best series tally of 21 dismissals came in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018/19, playing a key role in India's 2-1 series victory.

Jofra Archer has so far played only five games on away soil, and has bagged 12 wickets at a dismal average of 41.50. His best match figures of 5/102 came against South Africa at Centurion in 2019.

#4 Contributions in winning cause

Player Total Wickets Wickets in winning cause % of wickets in winning cause Jasprit Bumrah 63 42 66.66 Jofra Archer 42 22 52.30

Jasprit Bumrah took 42 wickets in a winning cause, which accounts for 66.66% of his total wickets in the first 13 Tests. The right-arm pacer scalped 13 wickets against West Indies and helped India to secure a 2-0 whitewash in 2019. Notably, Bumrah secured a hat-trick as well in Kingston.

Jofra Archer has done well to pick up 22 wickets in a winning cause, which is 52.30% of his overall tally in the longest format. He was England's finest bowler in Ashes 2019 with 22 wickets in four games.

Conclusion

Jasprit Bumrah emerges as a far better performer than Jofra Archer in all aspects of the game. The Indian pacer made a terrific start to his Test career and helped India to win games with his consistent contributions, that too on away soil.

Although, Archer made a bright start in 2019, he couldn't sustain that momentum in the following years.

