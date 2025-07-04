ENG vs IND 2025: Top 10 highest Test scores by an Indian batter ft. Shubman Gill

Test cricket is considered the pinnacle of the sport as it demands patience and determination from players in their quest to contribute to a team's success. A player becomes much more valuable when they are able to showcase their talent in the longest format of the game.

Historically, there have been many Indian batters who have made the nation proud with their sensational performances. The latest inductee to the list is skipper Shubman Gill, who rewrote the history books with his blistering double hundred in the ongoing Test against England at Edgbaston.

On that note, let's take a look at the highest individual scores by Indian batters in the red-ball format.

#10 Sachin Tendulkar - 248* vs Bangladesh, 2004

Sachin Tendulkar ranks 10th on the list of top knocks by an Indian batter owing to his historic innings against Bangladesh at Dhaka in December 2004.

Batting first, Bangladesh were dismissed for 184. In response, India got off to a bad start, as they were stuttering at 24/2, when Tendulkar arrived at the crease. The 'Master Blaster' went on to remain unbeaten on 248 off 379, as India were eventually bowled out for 526. With this knock, he went past Sunil Gavaskar's record of 34 Test centuries.

Thereafter, Bangladesh were bundled out for 202 and lost the game by an innings and 140 runs.

#9 Virender Sehwag - 254 vs Pakistan, 2006

Virender Sehwag turned into the tormentor for Pakistan at Lahore in January 2006, and helped India to salvage a draw.

Batting first, Pakistan declared on a big total of 679/7, with Younis Khan (199) as the top-scorer. Chasing such a score required the Indian top-order to respond strongly, which they did with their openers Sehwag and Rahul Dravid.

The duo built a sensational 410-run stand, before Sehwag was dismissed on 254 off 247. Dravid (128*) remained unbeaten as the match eventually ended in a draw.

#8 Virat Kohli - 254* vs South Africa, 2019

Virat Kohli went through a golden phase of his Test career from 2016 to 2019, where he slammed six double centuries. His career-best knock came against South Africa at Pune in October 2019.

Batting first, India got off to a bad start, losing Rohit Sharma (14) early. However, Mayank Agarwal (108) and Cheteshwar Pujara (58) ensured the team remained in good stead.

Arriving to the crease at No. 4, Kohli looked at ease and negotiated the Proteas bowling attack successfully. He went on to slam 254* off 336, as India eventually declared on 601/5.

Thereafter, South Africa returned with scores of 275 & 189, and lost by an innings and 137 runs.

#7 Shubman Gill - 269 vs England, 2025

Shubman Gill played one of the finest knocks by an Indian batter on overseas soil against England in the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston. In only his second game as a captain, the 25-year-old put India in a dominant position with his improved footwork and stance.

Gill arrived to the crease at No. 4 with his side 95/2 and steered the visitors with his calm presence at the crease. Along the way, he stitched crucial partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal (87), Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42).

Shubman Gill ended up with 269 off 387, as India posted a massive 587 on the board. With this knock, he recorded the highest individual score by an Indian in England, which is also the best knock by an Asian captain in SENA countries.

#6 Rahul Dravid - 270 vs Pakistan, 2004

Rahul Dravid was known to grind for long hours against exceptional bowling attacks across the world. One of the prime examples of his determination came against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in April 2004.

India's decision to field first went in their favor as Pakistan were bundled out for 224. However, India were in a spot of bother when they lost Virender Sehwag (0) in the first over. Nevertheless, Dravid and Parthiv Patel (69) ensured the side remained on the right track with a 129-run stand.

Despite the failure of Sachin Tendulkar (1), Dravid stitched crucial partnerships with VVS Laxman (71) and Sourav Ganguly (77). 'The Wall' garnered 270 off 495, as India put 600 on the board.

Thereafter, Pakistan didn't respond well as they were all-out for 245 and lost by an innings and 131 runs.

#5 VVS Laxman - 281 vs Australia, 2001

VVS Laxman served as one of the most reliable contributors in difficult phases for the Indian team in Tests. One such occasion was witnessed in March 2001, when India locked horns with Australia at Eden Gardens.

Batting first, Australia did well to post 445 on the board, with skipper Steve Waugh (110) as the key contributor. Then, India were blown away by the Australian bowling unit, as they were bundled out for 171.

Following on, Laxman proved to be the savior for the home side as he displayed perseverance despite wickets falling at the other end. He got major support from Rahul Dravid (180) as the duo stitched a 376-run stand to bail out the side.

Laxman slammed 281 off 452, and helped India declare on 657/7. In a major turnaround, Harbhajan Singh scalped six wickets to dismiss Australia for 212, as India won the game by 171 runs.

#4 Virender Sehwag - 293 vs Sri Lanka, 2009

Virendra Sehwag fell seven runs shy of another triple century against Sri Lanka at Mumbai in December 2009.

Batting first, Sri Lanka managed to reach a 393-run total, riding on Tillakaratne Dilshan's 109-run knock. Then, Sehwag and Murali Vijay (87) provided a stellar start to the Indian team with their 221-run opening stand.

Sehwag continued to put pressure on the Sri Lankan bowling attack with support from the rest of the batters. However, he was dismissed on 293 off 254 by Muthiah Muralidaran. Nevertheless, his contribution along with MS Dhoni's century played a key role in India declaring on 726/9.

In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 309 and lost the game by an innings and 24 runs.

#3 Karun Nair - 303* vs England, 2016

Karun Nair became only the second Indian to score a triple hundred against England at Chennai in December 2016.

After choosing to bat first, the visitors compiled a 477-run total, with Moeen Ali (146) emerging as the best batter. Thereafter, KL Rahul and Parthiv Patel (71) played with positive intent to build a 152-run stand.

After the quick dismissals of Cheteshwar Pujara (16) and Virat Kohli (15), Nair came to the crease at 211/3. Not much was expected from the player, who was playing only his third Test.

However, Karun proved all his doubters wrong by playing a sensational knock and stitching a 161-run knock with Rahul (199). Nair remained unbeaten on 303 off 381, as India declared on 759/7.

Thereafter, England were bowled out for 207 and lost the game by an innings and 75 runs.

#2 Virender Sehwag - 309 vs Pakistan, 2004

Another Virender Sehwag special came against Pakistan at Multan in March 2004, helping him become the first triple centurion from India.

Batting first, India got a good start from Sehwag and Aakash Chopra (42), as the duo added 160 runs for the first wicket. Although, Rahul Dravid (6) failed, Sachin Tendulkar was a strong support to Sehwag.

Sehwag dominated the opposition with his 309-run knock off 375 balls, before his 336-run stand with Tendulkar (194) was broken. The visitors eventually declared on 675/5.

In response, Pakistan were all-out for 407. After being asked to follow-on the home side crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for 216, losing by an innings and 52 runs.

#1 Virender Sehwag - 319 vs South Africa, 2008

Virender Sehwag demolished the South African attack at Chennai in March 2008 and etched his name into the history books.

Batting first, the Proteas posted a 540-run total, courtesy of Hashim Amla's 159-run knock. The home side needed a strong push to remain alive in the game, which they received from their top-order batters.

Sehwag built an impressive 213-run stand with Wasim Jaffer (73) to put the visitors under pressure. The flamboyant batter continued his positive intent and went on to slam 319 off 304 balls.

The incredible innings included a 281-run partnership with Rahul Dravid (111). The hosts were eventually bowled out for 627.

South Africa did well to score 331/5, as the game ended in a draw.

