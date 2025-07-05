ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: A 300-plus stand, a Siraj special and a DRS controversy

India made a strong comeback on Day 3 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4, to regain ascendancy in the match. Day 3 began with the hosts in big trouble at 77-3. They lost two early wickets, and big ones at that, of Joe Root (22) and skipper Ben Stokes (0) to slip to 84-5.

England, however, made a sensational comeback and were 387-5 at one stage. However, India's pacers made great use of the second new ball to engineer a stunning collapse. England went from 387-5 to 407 all out. At stumps on Day 3 at Edgbaston, the visitors were 64-1 after 13 overs, having stretched their lead to 244 runs, with nine second innings wickets in hand.

Following the conclusion of another absorbing day of cricket, we take a look at three highlights from Day 3 of the second England vs India Test at Edgbaston.

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith's sensational 303-run stand

Having reduced England to 84-5 in the first session on Day 3 in Birmingham, Team India were well and truly on top in the Test match. But, there is something incredible about this current England side and that special quality was on display yet again at Edgbaston on Friday.

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith combined to feature in a partnership for the ages. So dominant was the duo during their 303-run stand, it seemed as if Shubman Gill and co. were the team that was on the back foot. Brook is rarely overshadowed when it comes to aggressive batting, but in this case Smith well and truly was the one who stunned Team India with a superb counter-attack.

Smith raced to his hundred off just 80 balls and eventually went on to break the record for the highest score by an England keeper-batter in Test cricket. The 24-year-old was unbeaten on 184 off 207 balls, a fascinating knock which featured 21 fours and four sixes. Alec Stewart's 173 vs New Zealand in Auckland in 1997 was the previous best score by an England stumper in Tests.

While Smith returned unconquered, Brook showed great maturity in playing second fiddle to the youngster. Mind you, he made an equally significant contribution of 158 in 234 balls, slamming 17 fours and a six before being knocked over by Akash Deep.

Mohammed Siraj rocks England with second new ball

Akash Deep ended the massive 303-run stand by cleaning up Brook with a brilliant incoming delivery. He then had Chris Woakes (5) caught in the slip cordon. Following Akash Deep's twin strikes, Mohammed Siraj took over and ensured that there was no lower order fightback from the hosts.

In a brilliant spell of fast bowling with the second new ball, Siraj trapped Brydon Carse (0) lbw by beating his defensive stroke. India took an excellent review to get the decision in their favor. The right-arm pacer soon trapped Josh Tongue (0) leg before with another full and straight delivery to complete a wonderful five-fer.

Siraj had six when Shoaib Bashir (0) was knocked over as he left a delivery immediately after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer. The wicket also closed England's innings at 407. From 387-5, England suffered an India-like batting collapse, losing 5-20. It was a bizarre scorecard for the hosts, which had two centurions and six batters registering ducks.

Ben Stokes miffed with umpire over allowing delayed DRS call

There was a major controversy in the last session of play on Day 3 at Edgbaston as on-field umpire Sharfuddoula allowed a purportedly late DRS call by Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. England captain Stokes was not pleased one bit and had a go at the umpire, claiming that the DRS timer had run out.

In the eighth over of India's second innings, Jaiswal (28) missed his flick and was adjudged leg before to Tongue. After a discussion with opening partner KL Rahul, Jaiswal decided to take the review. The umpire allowed it, forcing Stokes to protest as he believed the timer had run out. Ironically, the review turned out to be beneficial for England. India lost a review as the on-field decision stayed.

