Indian men’s and women’s teams may travel together to England - Reports

If all goes according to plan, the Indian men’s and women's teams could travel together to England on a charter flight on June 2.

The Indian men's team is scheduled to play six Test matches in England - the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, followed by five Tests against England. The women's team, on the other hand, will play a one-off Test against England, apart from three ODIs and as many T20Is.

According to a report in IANS, both the men’s and women’s teams were likely to gather in Mumbai on May 19 for the two-week quarantine. The report, however, informed that the arrival of the squad members could be delayed due to the cyclone on the west coast.

Once the teams assemble in Mumbai, there is a good chance that the men’s and women’s team will fly off together since they are heading for the same destination.

The Indian women’s team recently got a new coach in former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar. The retired Indian cricketer took over from WV Raman who, incidentally, had replaced Powar as the coach of the women’s team.

Quarantine schedule of teams for England tour revealed

After gathering in Mumbai, both the men’s and women’s team will have to undergo a two-week long hard quarantine.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI has arranged charter flights to pick up players, coaches and support staff and bring them to Mumbai. While the contingent which is in Mumbai - Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and coach Ravi Shastri - has been allowed to join the squad from May 24, they have been asked to begin home quarantine from May 19.

All the members of the the men's and women's squads will have to complete three negative tests before heading to Mumbai. Further COVID-19 testing will continue in the team hotel.

On arrival in the UK, there will be a ten-day quarantine for the men’s team in Southampton.

India will face New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton from June 18-22. The Indian squad, during quarantine, will be allowed to train within the Southampton bubble, and can use the ground and training facilities.

The BCCI is, however, still awaiting exemption for the family members of the Indian contingent. The ECB is still said to be working with the UK government over seeking the exemptions. BCCI has allowed family members to be part of the Mumbai bubble for now.