ENG vs IND Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

You'd have to cast your mind back to 2012 to recall the last time an England vs India clash graced the T20 World Cup. The two great sides, who have often locked horns in bilateral series over the last decade, have strangely avoided each other in the shortest format's most prestigious tournament.

But that will all change on Thursday, November 10, when England take on the Men in Blue at the Adelaide Oval with a spot in the final against Pakistan on the line. Both teams are under different captains from the last edition of the T20 World Cup, and Rohit Sharma, whose form is under severe scrutiny, will look back fondly on his last meeting against England in the tournament, where he recorded a half-century.

England, despite their blip versus Ireland, have been quietly consistent in the competition. Their clutch wins over New Zealand and Sri Lanka have taken them into the knockouts, where their squad depth will be seriously tested. Both Dawid Malan and Mark Wood are questionable to take the field on Thursday, and while Phil Salt and Chris Jordan are capable replacements, the playing XI just doesn't have the same balanced look to it.

India's problems are more self-imposed, with the team management having to pick between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. The Men in Blue have had one fewer day of rest, but their win over Zimbabwe didn't require too many contributions from their frontline quick bowlers and they should be in good shape.

Can England go one step further than they did last year and make the final? Or will India set up another high-profile clash against their arch-rivals?

England vs India Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between England and India?

England & India Training Sessions

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have found their timing, but the opening duo won't have it easy against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami, who have made up for their pace deficiencies with an exemplary display of swing and control. With Salt likely to fill in as a makeshift No. 3, a few early wickets could put England under immense pressure.

India, on the other hand, desperately need a significant innings from Rohit, who has been dismissed in the powerplay far too often in the T20 World Cup. KL Rahul has reeled off two half-centuries on the trot, but it's impossible to tell which version of the fickle opening batter will turn up, especially in a crunch game.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have put the batting unit on their shoulders, and the fact that England don't have a left-arm spinner in their ranks will play into their hands. If India can take the attack to Adil Rashid, perhaps by fielding Pant, there are enough players of good pace bowling to keep the runs flowing.

England's likely injury-enforced absences might be the biggest difference on Thursday in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Without Wood, the Three Lions won't have an express pacer in their ranks. And while most of India's batters are more than adept at handling high pace, Hardik Pandya might relish not having to deal with quick stuff at his body.

This one could go either way. England are the better side on paper, with a plethora of bowling options and a power-packed batting unit. But they haven't quite gelled well under Buttler and have a poor recent record against India as well. Rohit might be the happier captain at the end of the second T20 World Cup semi-final.

ENG vs IND Match Prediction: India to win today

