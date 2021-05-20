Why the England tour will be a litmus ‘Test’ for Rohit Sharma

There is no doubt that Rohit Sharma has established himself as a legend in the shorter formats of the game. A glance at the numbers and one can easily see how exceptional he has been in ODIs and T20Is. The same, though, cannot be said about his Test career. More than seven years after making his debut in the longer format, Rohit Sharma’s legacy as a Test cricketer remains undefined.

He began his Test career in the middle-order, lost his place owing to his inconsistent form and, for an extended period, did not find a place in the playing XI after making a comeback.

Due to his spectacular run in limited-overs, the think-tank pushed him up the order to open in Test matches once a vacancy was available. Rohit Sharma has done well so far, but the sample size is too small to make an effective conclusion. The picture will definitely get clearer after the England tour.

Why Rohit Sharma has a point to prove in England

Rohit Sharma

A cursory look at Rohit Sharma’s Test numbers would leave one rather impressed - 2615 runs in 38 matches at an average of 46.69 with seven hundreds and 12 fifties. However, one needs to dig deeper to uncover the problem. There is a massive gulf in Rohit Sharma’s home and away numbers.

The Mumbai batsman has played 18 of his 38 Tests at home and has 1670 runs at an excellent average of 79.52. All his seven hundreds have come in home conditions. In contrast, Rohit Sharma has played 20 Tests away from home but has only managed 945 runs at a poor average of 27 and a best of 79.

While Rohit Sharma has excelled irrespective of the conditions in the limited-overs formats, his technique and temperament in Tests have been called into question, especially when he has played away from home. He played two of the four Tests in Australia after completing his quarantine and, despite looking in decent touch, failed to register big knocks.

Rohit Sharma’s scores in Australia were 26, 52, 44 and 7. On more than a couple of occasions he fell needlessly, trying to take on the bowler. In fact, if we look at Rohit Sharma’s numbers since January 2018, he has played six away Tests and has only managed 313 runs, averaging 28.45.

Lack of Test experience in England conditions

Another factor that needs to be taken into consideration is the fact that Rohit Sharma has played only one Test in England. Incidentally, he featured in the Test at Southampton back in 2014, which will be the venue for the WTC final against New Zealand.

In that particular Test as well, Rohit Sharma gifted his wicket away to Moeen Ali in the first innings, chipping down the track and giving a simple catch to mid-off. Again, he had got a start, and was looking good when he played a nothing shot.

In the second innings too, he played a feeble defensive shot to be dismissed cheaply as India went down tamely. Six years down the line, the trend continued in Australia as Rohit Sharma kept failing to convert starts.

Rohit Sharma’s aggression: Boon in limited-overs, a bane in Tests?

Rohit Sharma

If one has to summarize Rohit Sharma’s Test career so far, it can be said that his aggressive streak has hampered his rise as a Test cricketer. The attacking tactics have, of course, been successful at home, as seen in the Test series against England. And it goes without saying that his combative batting has been the bedrock of his success in limited-overs.

While it would be irrational to expect Rohit Sharma to completely rein in his aggression in overseas Tests, he will clearly need to make some mental and technical adjustments to succeed in the longer format away from home, especially now that he is opening the innings.

He cannot go on an all-out attack and will need to be thoughtful about the strokes he plays and bowlers he targets.

Massive challenge on the cards for Rohit Sharma, say experts

According to former India opener Sanjay Manjerkar, while Rohit Sharma has shown tremendous improvement as a Test player, the England tour will be the biggest challenge. In a column for Hindustan Times, he wrote:

“Rohit Sharma as opener has improved tremendously with regards to defence. He plays the ball closer to the body now and is far more patient then he used to be. He also tends to leave more balls outside off and the feet move better, but England will still be his stiffest Test. He will have to change his instinct and character as a batsman to succeed, unless the sun is out all the time. This will be a biggest test for Rohit Sharma the Test opener.”

Former India wicketkeeper Saba also agreed that the seamer-friendly English conditions will pose a challenge to Rohit Sharma. In a discussion on India News, Karim opined:

"I agree England will be very challenging for Rohit Sharma because the ball keeps moving throughout the day there. The Test match is going to be with the Dukes ball. A lot will depend on the conditions. The ball starts moving more when the clouds are there and the wicket plays true when there is sun."

Rohit Sharma’s performance in England may not define his Test career. But it will certainly provide solid inputs over his reliability as an overseas opener in the longer format of the game.