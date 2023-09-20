ENG vs IRE 2023: Headingley, Leeds pitch history and ODI records

After defeating New Zealand in a four-match series, England will host Ireland for three ODIs, starting with a match at Headingley on Wednesday. The match will begin at 12:30 PM Local Time (5:00 PM IST).

England have named a second-string squad for this three-match series. Zak Crawley will captain an inexperienced England team against a struggling Ireland outfit. Ireland failed to finish in the Top 2 of the Super Sixes round of ICC World Cup Qualifiers played earlier this year. As a result, they did not receive a place in the mega event.

Ireland will aim to make a fresh start, while England will test their bench strength. Before the first ODI starts, here's a look at the pitch history at Headingley.

Headingley, Leeds ODI records & stats

Leeds has hosted 46 ODI matches, with England being a part of 32 completed games. England have a 21-11 win-loss record in ODIs on this ground. The last time England played an ODI match in Leeds was on July 24, 2022, when their battle against South Africa ended with no result.

Here are some vital stats and numbers you should know about the previous matches played in Leeds:

Matches played: 46

Matches won by teams batting first: 17

Matches won by teams batting second: 26

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 152 - Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) vs. England, 2006

Best bowling figures: 7/36 - Waqar Younis (PAK) vs. England, 2001

Highest team total: 351/9 - England vs. Pakistan, 2019

Lowest team total: 93 - England vs. Australia, 1975

Highest successful run-chase: 324/2 - Sri Lanka vs. England, 2006

Average first innings score: 233

Headingley, Leeds pitch report

The pitch in Leeds helps the batters and the fast bowlers. In 43 ODIs played at this venue, teams batting first have posted a total of more than 300 on six occasions. Back in 2006, Sri Lanka chased down a 324-run target against England in less than 40 overs.

Fans can expect a high-scoring contest between England and Ireland. The pacers may also have a role to play in this game.

Headingley, Leeds Last ODI match

India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the last completed ODI game at this venue. In a group stage match at the 2019 World Cup, centuries from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma helped India chase down a 265-run target in 43.3 overs. Angelo Mathews also scored a century in that match.

Ten wickets fell in the India vs Sri Lanka match, with spinners taking two of them. Only five sixes were hit by the batters of the two teams. Here's a short summary:

Brief Scores: India 265/3 (KL Rahul 111, Kasun Rajitha 1/47) beat Sri Lanka 264/7 (Angelo Mathews 113, Jasprit Bumrah 3/37) by 7 wickets.