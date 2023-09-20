ENG vs IRE head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs Ireland ODI series 2023

The England vs Ireland ODI series will begin today in Leeds. It will be a three-match series, with the two neighboring nations aiming to achieve different objectives. England have named a second-string squad to test their bench strength ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Ireland, on the other hand, have struggled in the ODI format of late. They failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, and their head coach has stated that his side are already planning for the mega event in 2027.

Before the England vs Ireland ODI series gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.

England vs Ireland head-to-head record in ODIs

England lead the head-to-head record in ODIs against Ireland by 10-2. The two teams have squared off in 13 ODI matches, with one being abandoned due to rain. England have defeated Ireland 10 times, but the Irish won the previous fixture between the two teams in 2020.

The last time England and Ireland met in an ODI series was in 2020, with England winning 2-1. Here's a summary of their head-to-head record:

Total matches played: 13

Matches won by England: 10

Matches won by Ireland: 3

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

England vs Ireland head-to-head record in England

England have a 4-1 lead in ODI matches against Ireland on home soil. Zak Crawley's men will host their neighbors in Leeds, Nottingham and Bristol from September 20 to 26.

In 2020, The Rose Bowl hosted three ODIs between England and Ireland. England won the first two matches, while Ireland won the third ODI.

Total matches played: 5

Matches won by England: 4

Matches won by Ireland: 1

Last 5 England vs Ireland ODI matches

England have won four of their last five ODI matches against Ireland. The team batting second has won each of the last four England vs Ireland ODIs. In the last ODI match between the two teams, centuries from Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie helped Ireland chase down a 329-run target in the last over.

Here's a short summary of the last five battles between the two neighboring countries in the 50-over format:

IRE (329/3) beat ENG (328) by 7 wickets, Aug 4, 2020. ENG (216/6) beat IRE (212/9) by 4 wickets, Aug 1, 2020. ENG (174/4) beat IRE (172) by 6 wickets, Jul 30, 2020. ENG (199/6) beat IRE (198) by 4 wickets, May 3, 2019. ENG (328/6) beat IRE (243) by 85 runs, May 7, 2017.