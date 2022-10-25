ENG vs IRE Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

It's impossible to think of an England vs Ireland ICC encounter without reminiscing about their 2011 50-over World Cup clash. When the two teams lock horns in Melbourne at the 2022 T20 World Cup on Wednesday, October 26, who will be the current Ireland team's Kevin O'Brien?

It's safe to say that the Irish will need a performance of that stature to defeat an England side that beat Afghanistan to make a winning start to their T20 World Cup campaign. Sam Curran scalped five wickets and Mark Wood hurried the Afghan batters with his raw pace in Perth, with the conditions at the MCG likely to offer a similar amount of venom and bounce.

Ireland, on the other hand, were comfortably beaten by Sri Lanka, who won with nine wickets in hand and five overs to spare. Harry Tector's return to form was one of the few positives for Andy Balbirnie and Co., with all six Lankan bowlers getting in on the wickets.

Will England build on their victory against Afghanistan and put two more points on the board? Or can Ireland brush aside their "underdog" tag and upset their UK neighbors?

England vs Ireland Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland?

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Alex Hales' return to international cricket hasn't gone as well as he'd have liked, and England will want their opener to play himself into form against a favorable opposition. The Three Lions lost five wickets against Afghanistan, with only Liam Livingstone striking at over 100 among the four batters who reached double figures.

While Dawid Malan looked woefully out of rhythm, there are serious questions over whether No. 4 is the ideal place for Ben Stokes in England's T20I side. But at the end of the day, Jos Buttler is followed by a plethora of talent and power-hitting potential in the batting order, and they should be able to come good soon.

Ireland, on the other hand, will fret over the form of Paul Stirling, who despite making an impact in the side's final first-round game has been in a dreadful rut over the last few months. George Dockrell, meanwhile, is expected to play another T20 World Cup game while being COVID-positive.

Josh Little, Mark Adair and the other bowlers have the ability to test the England batters, but they probably won't be able to keep all of them quiet. Even if one man finds his timing out in the middle, Buttler and Co. should be able to run away with the game. England might rest and rotate with a few key bowlers returning from injury, although they should have the firepower to keep the strength of their playing XI relatively unharmed.

Ireland are a side capable of upsetting the bigger teams on their day, but Wednesday could see normal proceedings. England should be able to keep their unbeaten record in the 2022 T20 World Cup intact.

ENG vs IRE Match Prediction: England to win today

