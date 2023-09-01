ENG vs NZ 2023: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester pitch history and T20I records

Emirates Old Trafford will play host to the second T20I of the series between England and New Zealand later today (September 1). England lead the three-match series by 1-0. The home side can secure an unassailable 2-0 lead if they beat the Blackcaps in Manchester.

The first T20I of the series took place on Wednesday evening at Riverside Ground, where Dawid Malan's half-century guided the home team to a seven-wicket win. New Zealand will aim to bounce back in Manchester today.

Before the second T20I of the series begins, here's a look at the pitch history of Emirates Old Trafford.

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester T20I records and stats

Manchester has hosted 11 T20I matches so far, with three of them being abandoned. England have won five out of the eight completed T20Is at this venue. They will start as the favorites to win.

Three years ago, England set a record for the highest T20I team total on this ground by chasing down a 196-run target in 19.1 overs. Here are some other vital stats you need to know:

Matches played: 11

Match won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 199/5 - England vs. Pakistan, 2020

Lowest team total: 123/9 - New Zealand vs. England, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 199/5 - England vs. Pakistan, 2020

Highest individual score: 101* - KL Rahul (IND) vs. England, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/24 - Kuldeep Yadav (IND) vs. England, 2018

Average first-innings score: 164

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester pitch report

The pitch report for the England vs New Zealand second T20I match will be broadcast a few minutes before the toss happens. Generally, the conditions at this venue have been good for batters and spin bowlers.

New Zealand do not have fond memories of playing T20I matches at Old Trafford. The Blackcaps have a 0-2 win-loss record on this ground. Meanwhile, England have won two of their last three matches in Manchester.

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester last T20I match

England beat Pakistan by three wickets in the previous T20I hosted by Manchester on July 20, 2021. Mohammad Rizwan's half-century guided Pakistan to 154/6 in 20 overs. Chasing 155 for a win, England got off to a flier, with Jason Roy blasting a 36-ball 64. Although England lost some quick wickets, they eventually reached 155/7 in 19.4 overs.

Nine sixes were hit in the two innings of that contest. Spinners bagged 11 out of the 13 wickets that fell in the England vs Pakistan T20I.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 154/6 (Mohammad Rizwan 76*, Adil Rashid 4/35) lost to England 155/7 (Jason Roy 64, Mohammad Hafeez 3/28) by 3 wickets.