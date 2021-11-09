ENG vs NZ: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Semifinal 1 of T20 World Cup 2021

The knockout phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will start tomorrow with former champions England set to take on New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. The Blackcaps have never played a T20 World Cup final before, while England have reached the summit clash twice.

The two teams met at the Tolerance Oval during the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up round, where England beat New Zealand by 13 runs. Mark Wood was the hero for England in that game. The right-arm pacer returned with figures of 4/23 in his four overs to help England defend a 163-run total.

England will look forward to beating the Kiwis again tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the first semifinal, here's a look at England and New Zealand's head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

ENG vs NZ head-to-head stats

England lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against New Zealand by 13-7. The Eoin Morgan-led outfit won their previous T20I series against the Kiwis by 3-2.

Speaking of the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches, England lead New Zealand by 3-2. Five years ago, England defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2016.

ENG vs NZ: Numbers you need to know before Semifinal 1 of T20 World Cup 2021

Martin Guptill is the leading run-scorer in England vs New Zealand T20I matches. The right-handed batter has amassed 467 runs, with his highest score being 65.

England captain Eoin Morgan has scored the most runs for his team in T20Is against the Blackcaps. Morgan has scored 424 runs at an average of 35.33.

With 16 scalps at a strike rate of 11.69, Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is between England and New Zealand.

Among current England T20 World Cup squad members, Chris Jordan has the highest number of T20I wickets (9) against New Zealand.

