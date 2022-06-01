ENG vs NZ prediction: Who will win the 1st Test?

The Test series between England and New Zealand kicks off on June 2 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The series comprises of three matches, with the next two games played at the Trent Bridge and Headingley.

This will be England’s first Test under the captainship of star all-rounder Ben Stokes. Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the Test team’s head coach and both will look to start their tenure on a winning note. England’s last assignment in red ball cricket came against West Indies on the Caribbean shores. They lost the three-match Test series by a 1-0 margin.

The English side has brought back James Anderson and Stuart Broad into the squad. Their experience will be very handy for the hosts while facing the Kiwis. Stokes will be hoping to lead by example over the next few weeks.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be led by Kane Williamson. They last toured England in 2021, when they won the two-match Test series by a 1-0 margin. They will be looking to emulate the same this time around. They have got a good amount of experience in their side and will certainly look to upset the English side in home.

The Kiwis will miss the services of Trent Boult and Henry Nicholls for the first Test. The home Test series against South Africa ended in 1-1 and this will be their first assignment since then. They will look to start the Test series against England on a positive note.

Will New Zealand (NZ) beat England (ENG)?

New Zealand v South Africa - 2nd Test: Day 1

The Test series between England and New Zealand begins on June 2. This will be the first Test for England under the leadership of Ben Stokes and it will be interesting to see how the English side goes about its business.

New Zealand have a good balance to their side and certainly look strong on paper. If they play to their potential, they certainly have the ability to beat England at the home of cricket in the first Test. A well-balanced unit makes them favorites to start the Test series with a win.

Prediction: New Zealand (NZ) to win the first Test.

