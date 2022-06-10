ENG vs NZ prediction: Who will win today’s 2nd Test match?

The second Test between England and New Zealand will begin on June 10. Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host this exciting contest.

England got off to a perfect start as they completed a clinical win over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s. The new era under the leadership of Ben Stokes began with a win.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson opted to bat first and their batters struggled throughout their innings as they were bundled out on 132. The English bowlers bowled brilliantly, with James Anderson and Matty Potts finishing with four wickets each.

The hosts struggled to put up a big first innings score as they were knocked over on 141. Tim Southee and Trent Boult finished with four and three wickets respectively as they broke the back of the English batting lineup.

New Zealand finished their second innings on 285, thanks to a brilliant ton from Daryl Mitchell and 96 from Tom Blundell.

England didn't have the best of starts while chasing 277 but crisis man Joe Root stepped up and hit a brilliant century which helped them chase down the total with five wickets in hand.

Kyle Jamieson did pick up four wickets for New Zealand but they failed to create further inroads.

The second Test promises to be another cracking contest as both sides will come out hard against each other. The Kiwis will be hoping to level the series in the second Test.

They will have to fire in unison to bounce back in the series.

Will New Zealand (NZ) beat England (ENG)?

England & New Zealand Net Sessions

New Zealand's batters struggled in the first innings as they failed to put up a big total after electing to bat first. The bowlers tried hard and fought back but the lack of support from their batters resulted in them losing the first Test.

They will have to play as a unit if they are to challenge the English side at Trent Bridge. Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the series and it might hurt them as it disturbs the balance of the side.

England will be riding with confidence after their win in the first Test and will be hoping to repeat their performance in the second game of the series. They have a good balance to their side and it won't be a surprise if they seal the series in the second game itself.

Prediction: England (ENG) to win this game.

