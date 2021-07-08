Eng vs Pak 2021: 3 unknown England players to watch out for

Just two days before their ODI series against Pakistan, England cricket was left scrambling and in absolute chaos when a Covid outbreak in their camp forced the entire squad to isolate. This prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to name an emergency 18-man squad that will see a number of players who have been in the fringes for a long time.

Ben Stokes has been forced to make an emergency come back and will lead the side and his squad will have as many as nine players who have got their call for the first time of this England vs Pakistan series.

The majority of the squad that has been named for this England vs Pakistan series have been on England tours or on standby as reserves over the last 12 months. Left-arm seamer David Payne and wicketkeeper-batsman John Simpson are the only two exceptions.

This has now tilted the balance in Pakistan's favour, but the result is far from a foregone conclusion. All the players for this England vs Pakistan series are a product of a well-oiled system and they will have a chance to showcase their mettle.

Our new squad to face @TheRealPCB in the Royal London Series 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

On that note, we take a look at the top three players to watch out for the England vs Pakistan series.

1. Danny Briggs

Danny Briggs earned a call-up for England ahead of the series against Pakistan.

Danny Briggs will make his comeback after the last of his eight England appearances came at Hobart in January 2014, when England were absolutely battered during the Ashes. To put things in perspective, Stuart Broad was England's T20I captain back then.

HIs maiden ODI cap came against Pakistan in Dubai in February 2012, where he picked up 2 for 39 in ten overs. Since England will not have the services of either Moeen Ali or Adil Rashid, Briggs might be the frontline spinner in the side. This may well be his best chance to push himself into contention for the T20 World Cup, which will be held later this year.

Unprecedented times but a proud moment for our nine potential debutants.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZoNbJln0HO — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

2. David Payne

Aged 30, David Payne will lead the attack for England in the Pakistan series

With David Willey and Sam Curran out of contention for the England vs Pakistan series, David Payne will be in the fray to lead the attack for the home team. Now that Reece Topley is also injured and Tymal Mills only plays the T20 format, David Payne is the only left-arm seamer with any pedigree.

Going into the series, Payne, at the age of 30, has the experience and class to take the international plunge. He comes in with some great performances in the domestic circuit.

BREAKING: @DavidPayne_14 Called Up to England ODI Squad!



Payney is included in an 18-man squad for the Royal London Series against Pakistan 👏👏#GoGlos 💛🖤 — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) July 6, 2021

3. Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett could open the innings for England.

Ben Duckett was the star in Nottinghamshire's Blast triumph in 2020. His stock has been on the rise in recent times - he scored an unbeaten 177 in the Championship earlier this season. However, he has been out of favour since England's tour to Bangladesh and India in 2016-17.

If he gets the go-ahead for this England vs Pakistan series, it will be his first international fixture in home conditions. He could open the innings with James Vince and will have a great opportunity to make a solid statement to the selectors.

FIFTY | A second half-century this season for Ben Duckett!



This one arrives swiftly, off 61 balls, and contains seven fours.



Notts are 215-6, with Evison on 14* at the other end. A minimum of 7.1 overs remain.



Watch #NottsvDerbys live 👉 https://t.co/1iEGBx7fY1 pic.twitter.com/Gan17WoUVj — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 5, 2021

