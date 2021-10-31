ENG vs SL: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 29 of T20 World Cup 2021

After winning their first three matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England will battle Sri Lanka in Sharjah tomorrow evening. If England win this game, they will cement their place in the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka need to win their battle against England to stay alive in the race to the semifinals. The Islanders started their Super 12 campaign with a victory over Bangladesh, but lost to Australia and South Africa in their last two outings.

The stakes will be high when Sri Lanka take the field against England tomorrow. Ahead of this big game, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats of the two nations in the shortest format of the sport.

ENG vs SL head-to-head stats

England lead the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka by 8-4. Eoin Morgan and Co. are currently on a six-match winning streak in T20I matches versus the Sri Lankan side.

The last time Sri Lanka defeated England in a T20I match was in 2014. Speaking of the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches, England lead Sri Lanka by 3-1.

ENG vs SL: Numbers you need to know before Match 29 of T20 World Cup 2021

Jos Buttler is the leading run-scorer in England vs Sri Lanka T20I matches. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 256 runs, with his highest score being 73*.

Among the current Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad members, skipper Dasun Shanaka has scored the highest number of runs (91) in T20I matches against England.

Chris Jordan is the leading wicket-taker in England vs Sri Lanka T20I games. The right-arm pacer has scalped 15 wickets at a strike rate of 12.80.

Dushmantha Chameera has dismissed six England batters in his T20I career. He will be a key player for Sri Lanka in tomorrow's T20 World Cup match.

