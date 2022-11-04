ENG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before England vs Sri Lanka match

The England vs Sri Lanka match will take place in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. It is the final match of Group 1 in the Super 12 round.

England and Sri Lanka have won two matches each so far, but the Jos Buttler-led outfit have one point more than the Islanders because they have suffered only one defeat. Sri Lanka lost their matches against New Zealand and Australia, while England have only lost against Ireland. Their game against Australia was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the England vs Sri Lanka match in the T20 World Cup 2022, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

England vs Sri Lanka Head To Head Record in T20Is

England lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Sri Lanka 9-4. Notably, England have won all of their previous seven T20Is against the Islanders.

ENG vs SL Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup

England lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against Sri Lanka 4-1. Sri Lanka won the battle against England in 2012, while the latter emerged victorious in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2021.

Last 5 games between England vs Sri Lanka in England

England have won four of their seven home T20Is against Sri Lanka. Here's a summary of their last five battles:

ENG (180/6) beat SL (91) by 89 runs, Jun 26, 2021. ENG (108/5) beat SL (111/7) by 5 wickets via D/L method, Jun 24, 2021. ENG (130/2) beat SL (129/7) by 8 wickets, Jun 23, 2021. ENG (144/2) beat SL (140) by 8 wickets, Jul 5, 2016. SL (183/7) beat ENG (174/7) by 9 runs, May 20, 2014.

Last 5 games between England vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have played two home T20Is against England, recording one win and one loss. Here is a summary of those two matches:

ENG (187/8) beat SL (157) by 30 runs, Oct 27, 2018. SL (169/6) beat ENG (150/9) by 19 runs, Oct 1, 2012.

