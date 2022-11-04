ENG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney pitch history and T20I records

England will play their last match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. Both England and Sri Lanka are former T20 World Cup-winning teams, but only one of them will make it to the semifinals this year.

Sri Lanka have an outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals. Even if they win tomorrow, the results of the other matches will decide their fate. Meanwhile, England can book their place in the semifinals if they register a win by a decent margin against Sri Lanka.

With so much at stake in Sydney, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous matches played at the SCG.

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney T20I stats

T20I matches played: 16

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 124* - Shane Watson (AUS) vs. India, 2016.

Best bowling figures: 4/10 - Anrich Nortje (SA) vs. Bangladesh, 2022.

Highest team score: 221/5 - Australia vs. England, 2007.

Lowest team score: 101 - Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 2022.

Highest successful run chase: 200/3 - India vs. Australia, 2016.

Average 1st-innings score: 169

Sydney Cricket Ground last T20I match

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Pakistan defeated South Africa in the last T20I at this venue at the T20 World Cup 2022. Half-centuries from Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed helped Pakistan score 185 runs in their 20 overs. The Proteas received a revised target of 142 runs from 14 overs via D/L method. They finished at 108/9 to lose the match by 33 runs.

A total of 13 sixes were smashed in the rain-marred encounter between Pakistan and South Africa. 18 wickets fell in 34 overs, with spinners bagging three of them.

