ENG-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Newlands, Cape Town Pitch history, and T20 Women's World Cup records

Newlands will host the final double-header of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 group stage today. In the first match, England Women will square off against Pakistan Women, following which, home team South Africa Women will lock horns with Bangladesh Women.

Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women have already been eliminated. They will play for pride today. England Women have qualified for the semifinals, and will aim to end the group stage with a victory. Meanwhile, South Africa Women are in a do-or-die situation. If they win tonight, they will qualify, but if they lose, they will be eliminated.

Ahead of an exciting double-header in Cape Town, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20Is played on this ground.

Newlands, Cape Town, T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 102 - Muneeba Ali (PAK-W) vs. IRE-W, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/18 - Nashra Sandhu (PAK-W) vs. IRE-W, 2023

Highest team score: 189/3 - NZ-W vs. BAN-W, 2023

Lowest team score: 95 - IRE-W vs. PAK-W, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 151/3 - IND-W vs. PAK-W, 2023

Average 1st innings score: 145

Newlands Pitch Report

The Cape Town pitch is good for batting. Teams batting first have recorded some big totals on this ground. Teams batting second have been more successful in the evening matches.

Newlands, Cape Town, last Women's T20 World Cup match

In the last match at this stadium, West Indies Women beat Ireland Women by six wickets. Orla Prendergast's half-century guided Ireland Women to 137 in their 20 overs. In reply, an unbeaten 53-ball 66 from captain Hayley Matthews took West Indies Women home.

A total of two sixes were smashed in that match. 13 wickets fell in two innings, with spinners bagging six of them.

