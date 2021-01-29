England don't have the bowlers to do the business in India: Owais Shah

Former English batsman Owais Shah believes England's bowlers lack the mettle to perform well in Indian conditions.

Joe Root's England is in India for an all-format tour which will begin with four Tests on February 5th. Besides the pace battery of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Jofra Archer, the visitors have Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, and Dom Bess as the prime spinners in their squad.

Leach and Bess were star performers of England's latest whitewash of Sri Lanka. While Bess picked 12 wickets at an average of 21.21 from the two Tests, Leach picked up 10 wickets at 35.50.

Talking to Sports Today, Owais Shah commended England's performance in Sri Lanka, but predicted a 2-1 series loss for them in India.

"I don't think we have the bowlers to do the business in India, unfortunately, this time. I think it might be 2-1 to India... I think the bowlers, the two spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach, probably didn't bowl their best (in Sri Lanka), but they still managed to win the Tests. They did really well on tracks that were turning, how the batsmen played on it and applied themselves. But I think the spin bowling department will really be tested against the strong batting lineup of India," said Owais Shah.

1st innings: All 10 taken by our seamers



2nd innings: All 10 taken by our spinners



For the first time ever in Test history 🤯 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 26, 2021

England's performance in Sri Lanka impressive: Owais Shah

With the series win, England won their 6th consecutive Test in Sri Lanka, and Joe Root maintained his unbeaten captaincy record in Asia. Although the triumph came against a papery Sri Lankan side, the visitors certainly showed ominous signs for the Indians.

Talking about the achievement, Owais Shah called the performance a confidence boost.

"England will get a lot of confidence from what they did in Sri Lanka. 2-0 is a really good achievement. Also, the conditions they were given, the ball was turning from Day 1 of the first Test which is unlike a Test wicket. It was challenging conditions and the way England came out on top was pretty impressive," said Shah.

Advertisement

Chennai will host the first two Tests followed by a day-night encounter and a traditional day Test in Ahmedabad.