"We'll discuss and decide on it" - Chris Jordan on England players taking the knee in the T20 World Cup

England right-arm seamer Chris Jordan has revealed that their side has thought of taking the knee in the upcoming T20 World Cup. England were one of the first teams in world cricket to take the knee to protest against racism.

The English team haven't taken a knee since August 2020, when they did so in the one-day international series against Ireland at home. Instead, they have found other ways to do it, including wearing T-shirts sporting messages against racial discrimination.

"We'll discuss it and if people feel strongly about, we'll definitely do it. On the flipside, if we don't, then we won't," Chris Jordan stated as, quoted by The Telegraph.

The decision to stop taking the knee triggered criticism from former West Indian great Michael Holding. He has been one of the leading campaigners against racism from the cricketing fraternity. England's recently concluded summer saw them and New Zealand taking 'a moment of unity' to promote inclusion within the game.

West Indies intend to take the knee in their World T20 opener against England

West Indian captain Kieron Pollard has remarked that they will likely be taking the knee as the movement is close to them. But Pollard declared he wouldn't be forcing anyone to do it. The towering all-rounder stated:

"From my knowledge at this present time, I think it's something that we're gonna continue because it's something that we strongly believe in, as a team. Hopefully, we can just continue to show our support for something that I think is close to our hearts.

'Everyone has their own opinions on racism and Black Lives Matter and all these things. I can't tell them what to do or expect anything because sometimes when you expect things from people you tend to get disappointed."

England and West Indies decided to take the knee in the Test series last year following George Floyd's death at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota. The two sides will meet for the first time in the World T20 since the Test series in 2020.

