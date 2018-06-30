Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 5 potential replacements for Jasprit Bumrah

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.64K   //    30 Jun 2018, 21:29 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND
Bumrah now faces a race against the clock to be fit for the Test series

India's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the forthcoming Twenty20 and One Day International series in England. Bumrah has fractured his finger during the recently concluded T20 series against Ireland.

The incident happened in the 20th over of Ireland innings when he tried to take a catch of his own bowling. Bumrah will be sent back to home to prepare for the Test match series against England in August. Indians are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against England before the Test series

Given his abilities with the ball in limited-overs cricket, it will be a big blow for India in the T20 and ODI series against England. World Cup 2019 is scheduled to happen in England and this could also affect his World Cup preparations. BCCI will name a replacement soon.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the 5 replacements for Jasprit Bumrah.

#1 Shadul Thakur

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series - Fischer County Ground
Thakur could be a good option to replace Bumrah

Shadul Thakur made his international debut for India in 2017 and went onto play three One Day Internationals and seven T20Is for India so far.

Shadul Thakur has picked up 16 wickets in IPL 2018 and was a key member of the Chennai Super Kings team that lifted the 2018 IPL title. He was also good for India in the Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series 2018 and picked up some important wickets in the tournament.

He is currently with the India 'A' team in England and has performed admirably for the side in the tri-series against West Indies A and England Lions. The 26-year-old is one of the exciting bowlers in the country and can clock speeds in excess of 140 km/h.

His international experience and current form put him as the leading contender to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad.

