 England or India - which team will benefit more from rain break ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test? 

The series finale between India and England at The Oval unexpectedly heads into Day 5 after a late burst of rain on the penultimate day with the result just on the brink. The hosts are just 35 runs away from sealing yet another historic win while the Shubman Gill-led side are still in the hunt, having taken six wickets in total in the final innings.

The contest was set for a thrilling finish on Day 4 itself since there were more than enough oversr remaining in the final session to decide a winner. However, poor light followed by rain forced the players and the umpires to walk off the field. The weather, unfortunately, never quite relented to allow pllay to continue, forcing the end of day's play on an anti-climactic note.

The mindset, conditions, and fatigue level all comes into the picture with the match being extended into Day 5. On that note, let us take a deeper look at the factors that decide who profits more from a rain break ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test.

England desperately needed to take momentum away from India and use the roller again

Possibly the biggest impact that the game being dragged into Day 5 is the fact that England, being the batting side, will be allowed to use the heavy roller on the pitch ahead of the day's play. The surface, which has already lost the majority of its green tinge, with the roller being a major contributor, looked entirely devoid of spice until India's burst after the Tea Break.

Had play continued on Day 4 without any interruptions, England would have had to pace the spurred on Indian seamers who found some energy and rhythm to extract what little there was in the surface. However, the rain break came at the right time for England as it avoided any more casualties, and ended India's momentum.

The Men in Blue will have to start all over again, and they might not get anything out of the wicket since the showers at the end of Day 4 were not severe enough to leave the pitch under covers overnight, leading to some degree of moisture at least. Although there is a forecast of rain on Day 5 as well, England only need a handful of runs to consider themselves completely safe.

India's fast bowlers could use a proper break for one final burst with the new ball

The Indian seamers showcased how a break as little as 20 minutes could do to their level of effort with their brilliant spell of bowling in the final session. The three-man bowling unit had looked completely battered and bruised in the second session, and were toothless against a rampant Harry Brook and a persistent Joe Root.

Not much changed in terms of the conditions, aside from a light cloud cover setting in. The biggest difference was the fact that the Indian pacers were able to run in with much more intensity and put more of an effort to get something out of the wicket, and strike fear back into the England camp.

That burst was bound to end, and fatigue would have set in again, at some point in time on Day 4, as a 20-minute break does not compensate for their workload on the day or the entire Test. Although there might have been a temptation for India to have pushed through on Day 4 itself, soon the pacers would have burned out once again, and they do not have enough runs on the board to play with.

As a result, the rain break comes at an optimal time for India, especially their pacers, who can regroup and rest, and come into Day 5 with a fresh outlook. Another factor is the second new ball, which is only a few overs away. One would much rather have a well-rested bowling unit operating with the new ball rather than a lethargic one.

Conclusion:

While both teams have reasons to be satisfied and frustrated with the rain break, considering all factors, England have been dealt with a better hand in this scenario. Judging how the proceedings were leaning towards India towards the end of Day 4, a total escape from the situation altogether and forcing the visitors to generate all of that momentum yet again is arguably the best-case scenario for the hosts.

