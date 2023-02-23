England name unchanged XI for second Test against New Zealand in Wellington

England have retained the same playing eleven for the second Test against New Zealand, starting at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. The tourists will hope to win their first Test series on New Zealand soil since 2008.

Ben Stokes and co. wrapped up the first Test by 267 runs at Mount Maunganui after a stellar showing with both bat and ball. The visiting team made a funky first-day declaration after scoring 325-9, while the Kiwis stumbled before Tom Blundell's 138 ensured that the deficit remained only 19.

The visitors batted again to set the home side a daunting 393 to win. James Anderson and Stuart Broad joined hands to dismantle the Black Caps, taking four wickets each to bowl them out for 126.

The sensational performance at the Bay Oval also carried Anderson to the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings, ending Pat Cummins' four-year reign. Nevertheless, Harry Brook collected the Player of the Match award for his 89 and 54.

"I'll say we get sold-out crowds because of the way we play" - England captain

Stokes, who has sparked a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for England in Test cricket, feels packed crowds are a sign that they have been successful in entertaining the fans. The all-rounder recalled how Brendon McCullum said it was the most packed stadium for a Test. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said:

"I'll say we get sold-out crowds because of the way we play, but I'm not 100 per cent sure. We'll take it as another win. Think the last game was a good indication of that. I think after the initial sales there were another 1,000 tickets sold on one of the days. Brendon actually said this is the best crowd they've seen in a Test match down there."

Under the 31-year-old, England have won 11 of their last 12 Tests.

