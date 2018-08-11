Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England on top after end of second day's play at Lord's

Abhishek
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
121   //    11 Aug 2018, 12:19 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
James Anderson was the wrecker-in-chief with a 5 wicket haul

First day of the second Test was washed out due to incessant rain and finally, play was possible on the second day. Joe Root won the toss and, as expected under cloudy skies, invited India to bat first. Both the team had made a couple of changes in their line-up. For England, Woakes replaced Stokes and Pope was included in place of Malan. India brought in Pujara in place of Dhawan and an extra spin option in form of Kuldeep Yadav in place of Umesh Yadav.

England's opening bowlers, especially Anderson, extracted some prodigious swing owing to the moisture in the wicket. Indian batsmen's vulnerability against moving ball was once again exposed as India lost both the openers in quick succession. Vijay, went for a lazy shot across the line for a ball moving away and got his stumps uprooted.

Rahul was tentative against the moving ball during his short stay at the crease. This accounted for his downfall, as he poked at a ball moving away. When it seemed England were on the ascendancy, rain came to rescue for the Indians and play was stopped in the 7th over with India's score reading 11/2.

Play did resume after a couple of hours only to last for two more overs. India lost their third wicket in this period. Pujara was run out after a terrible mix up with Kohli.

Finally, rain gods relented and there was some sunshine in the last session. There were two hours of scheduled play left in the day. Kohli and Rahane came out in the middle to resurrect the Indian innings. They started off really well and stitched together a partnership.

For once, batting looked settled for India. Root introduced Woakes into the attack to replace Anderson and this proved to be a masterstroke as India's best batsman, Kohli found it difficult to negotiate the swing generated by Woakes. Unfortunately for India, he did not last long and edged one to slip. Pandya, who came in next, went for one shot too many to be gobbled up in the slip as well. Karthik's nemesis with the incoming ball continued as he was bowled out for the second time in this series.

Ashwin and Rahane tried to build the innings. Ashwin, in particular, played some wonderful cover drives which were a treat to watch. This partnership did not last long as Anderson was brought back and he accounted for Rahane's dismissal with a beautiful outswinger. He cleaned up the tail to finish with another 5 wicket haul. India were bowled out for a paltry 107 in just 35.2 overs.

England go into the third day with the match firmly in their control. India would need to bowl really well to restrict England to a smaller total in their first innings if they want to make a comeback in this Test.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin James Anderson
Abhishek
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Crazy about cricket,football . Love to read and write about cricket related stuffs. Ardent follower of the Indian football team senior as well youth.
What India’s strategy should be to win the 2nd Test at Lords
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Day 1 of the second Test between India...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: India's ideal XI for the second...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India will defeat England in the second...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Four things India should fix...
RELATED STORY
England players at ease ahead of the Lord's Test
RELATED STORY
England vs Virat Kohli - The issue in hand
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 107/10 (35.2 ov)
ENG
Day 2 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us