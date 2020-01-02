England's international cricket schedule for 2020

England won their first World Cup last year

Reigning ODI world champions England will look to establish complete dominance over the limited overs arena by winning the T20 World Cup in 2020. The English team had kicked off their 2010s decade with a T20 World Cup triumph, and would be hoping to repeat the same performance at the start of the 2020s decade.

Eoin Morgan and Co have been unstoppable in limited overs lately, but Joe Root has struggled to lead the Englishmen in the longest format of the game. Stuck in the middle of the ICC World Test Championship points table, England will try their best to improve their record and seal their place in the final which will take place at Lord's.

Joe Root

England have a very busy 2020, and here is their complete international schedule for the year.

England tour of South Africa, 2019-20

January 3rd-7th: South Africa vs England, second Test, Cape Town

January 16th-20th: South Africa vs England, third Test, Port Elizabeth

January 24th-28th: South Africa vs England, fourth Test, Johannesburg

February 4th: South Africa vs England, first ODI, Paarl

February 7th: South Africa vs England, second ODI, Cape Town

February 9th: South Africa vs England, third ODI, Durban

February 12th: South Africa vs England, first T20I, East London

February 14th: South Africa vs England, second T20I, Durban

February 16th: South Africa vs England, third T20I, Centurion

England tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

March 19th-23rd: Sri Lanka vs England, first Test, Galle

March 27th-31st: Sri Lanka vs England, second Test, Colombo

West Indies tour of England, 2020

June 4th-8th: England vs West Indies, first Test, London

June 12th-16th: England vs West Indies, second Test, Birmingham

June 25th-29th: England vs West Indies, third Test, London

Australia tour of England, 2020

July 3rd: England vs Australia, first T20I, Chester-le-Street

July 5th: England vs Australia, second T20I, Manchester

July 7th: England vs Australia, third T20I, Leeds

July 11th: England vs Australia, first ODI, London

July 14th: England vs Australia, second ODI, Southampton

July 16th: England vs Australia, third ODI, Bristol

Pakistan tour of England, 2020

England v Pakistan: 1st Test - Day Two

July 30th-August 3rd: England vs Pakistan, first Test, Lord's

August 7th-11th: England vs Pakistan, second Test, Manchester

August 20th-24th: England vs Pakistan, third Test, Nottingham

August 29th: England vs Pakistan, first T20I, Leeds

August 31st: England vs Pakistan, second T20I, Cardiff

September 2nd: England vs Pakistan, third T20I, Southampton

Ireland tour of England, 2020

September 10th: England vs Ireland, first ODI, Nottingham

September 12th: England vs Ireland, second ODI, Birmingham

September 15th: England vs Ireland, third ODI, London

ICC T20 World Cup, 2020

October 26th: England vs TBC, 18th Match, Perth

October 30th: England vs South Africa, 24th Match, Sydney

November 1st: India vs England, 29th Match, Melbourne

November 4th: Afghanistan vs England, 34th Match, Brisbane

November 7th: England vs TBC, 39th Match, Adelaide