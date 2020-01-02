England's international cricket schedule for 2020
Jan 02, 2020 IST
Reigning ODI world champions England will look to establish complete dominance over the limited overs arena by winning the T20 World Cup in 2020. The English team had kicked off their 2010s decade with a T20 World Cup triumph, and would be hoping to repeat the same performance at the start of the 2020s decade.
Eoin Morgan and Co have been unstoppable in limited overs lately, but Joe Root has struggled to lead the Englishmen in the longest format of the game. Stuck in the middle of the ICC World Test Championship points table, England will try their best to improve their record and seal their place in the final which will take place at Lord's.
Also Read - England ICC World Test Championship schedule: Complete time table and details
England have a very busy 2020, and here is their complete international schedule for the year.
England tour of South Africa, 2019-20
January 3rd-7th: South Africa vs England, second Test, Cape Town
January 16th-20th: South Africa vs England, third Test, Port Elizabeth
January 24th-28th: South Africa vs England, fourth Test, Johannesburg
February 4th: South Africa vs England, first ODI, Paarl
February 7th: South Africa vs England, second ODI, Cape Town
February 9th: South Africa vs England, third ODI, Durban
February 12th: South Africa vs England, first T20I, East London
February 14th: South Africa vs England, second T20I, Durban
February 16th: South Africa vs England, third T20I, Centurion
England tour of Sri Lanka, 2020
March 19th-23rd: Sri Lanka vs England, first Test, Galle
March 27th-31st: Sri Lanka vs England, second Test, Colombo
West Indies tour of England, 2020
June 4th-8th: England vs West Indies, first Test, London
June 12th-16th: England vs West Indies, second Test, Birmingham
June 25th-29th: England vs West Indies, third Test, London
Australia tour of England, 2020
July 3rd: England vs Australia, first T20I, Chester-le-Street
July 5th: England vs Australia, second T20I, Manchester
July 7th: England vs Australia, third T20I, Leeds
July 11th: England vs Australia, first ODI, London
July 14th: England vs Australia, second ODI, Southampton
July 16th: England vs Australia, third ODI, Bristol
Pakistan tour of England, 2020
July 30th-August 3rd: England vs Pakistan, first Test, Lord's
August 7th-11th: England vs Pakistan, second Test, Manchester
August 20th-24th: England vs Pakistan, third Test, Nottingham
August 29th: England vs Pakistan, first T20I, Leeds
August 31st: England vs Pakistan, second T20I, Cardiff
September 2nd: England vs Pakistan, third T20I, Southampton
Ireland tour of England, 2020
September 10th: England vs Ireland, first ODI, Nottingham
September 12th: England vs Ireland, second ODI, Birmingham
September 15th: England vs Ireland, third ODI, London
ICC T20 World Cup, 2020
October 26th: England vs TBC, 18th Match, Perth
October 30th: England vs South Africa, 24th Match, Sydney
November 1st: India vs England, 29th Match, Melbourne
November 4th: Afghanistan vs England, 34th Match, Brisbane
November 7th: England vs TBC, 39th Match, Adelaide