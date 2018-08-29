Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: England squad for fourth Test announced

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
557   //    29 Aug 2018, 19:10 IST

England & India Net Sessions
England players during practice

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced their playing XI for the fourth match of the Specsavers' Test series against India starting on Thursday (August 30th 2018) at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The England selectors have decided to go with Surrey seam-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran, while all-rounder Moeen Ali has also been included in the eleven. All-rounder Chris Woakes and young batsman Ollie Pope will miss the penultimate Test of the series. The rest of the team remains the same as that of the third Test.

Sam Curran was named the player of the match for his spirited all-round performance in the first Test that was held at Edgbaston. He played in the second Test as well, but then lost his spot for the third Test, which the side lost. Meanwhile, spinner Moeen Ali will be playing his first Test match for England in the ongoing season. His last game was against New Zealand at Christchurch in late 2017.

Woakes, who was a centurion in the second game (also the player of the match), experienced a recurrence of tightness in his right quad on Monday, following which he missed training on Tuesday. He will be unfit to play in the game starting tomorrow.

With Jonny Bairstow fit to bat, he has been retained in the team as a specialist batsman, while Jos Buttler will don the gloves. Batsman James Vince, who was named in a 14-man squad as batting cover for Bairstow, has not been included in the final XI.

According to a statement released by the ECB, captain Joe Root said, "Chris Woakes is not fit to play this week and Ben Stokes has a slight issue so for the balance of the side Moeen Ali comes in for Ollie Pope. Jos Buttler is going to keep. It’s a lot to ask Jonny to do it with a broken finger, he’s fit to bat. We have to do the best thing for this team to win the game. There are no guarantees in international sport."

The series currently stands 2-1 in favour of the hosts, with two games to go. India won the last game very convincingly, and England will look to do their best to stop them from making further inroads in the series.

England's playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jonny Bairstow Sam Curran
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
England vs India 2018: India's possible squad for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Chris Woakes under injury cloud...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England hopeful of playing Jonny...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Prithvi Shaw's chance of playing...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England squad for the second Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Fourth Test: India's Predicted...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: What India should guard against in...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, Fourth Test: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 changes India can make for the...
RELATED STORY
BCCI to probe WC winner's bookie link, England star fit...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us