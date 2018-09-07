Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England v India 5th Test Day 1 : 5 talking points

Manya Pilani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
827   //    07 Sep 2018, 23:30 IST

From Southampton, the action moved back into the city of London for the fifth and final Test of the long India tour of England. Even though India has already lost the series to England, the fifth Test was much anticipated, considering it is Alastair Cook's final Test, and that India still have a shot at making the scoreline read a more respectable 3-2.

Here are the 5 talking points from the first day of the Test :

1) Guard of Honor for Cook


England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One

England's longest serving recruit is hanging up his boots after this match's conclusion. Alastair Cook had announced his retirement from international cricket after the 4th Test.

When Joe Root decided to bat first after winning the toss, everybody anticipated what it would be like for Cook to walk out in his 161st and final Test of a career that has spanned 12 years.

Cook is England's leading run scorer in Test cricket, and Virat Kohli's India showed their reverence for the legend by greeting him with a guard of honor on the field. It was the moment of the day as photographers clicked away at the picturesque sight, and fans beamed at India's spirit of cricket.

Virat Kohli shook hands with Cook and patted him while Keaton Jennings took a step back for Cook to soak in the feeling of his farewell Test.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Ishant Sharma Alastair Cook Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Manya Pilani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
England v India, 5th Test Day 1 Session 2 : India spill...
RELATED STORY
England v India, 5th Test Day 1 Session 1 : England 68/1...
RELATED STORY
Changes India and England can make in the 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test, Day 1, Session 1:...
RELATED STORY
India seek redemption as England eye fitting farewell for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 5th Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
4 legendary batsmen who played their last Test against India
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test Day 3 Session 2 : India...
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Moments of Alastair Cook's Career
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 198/7 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us