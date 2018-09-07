England v India 5th Test Day 1 : 5 talking points

From Southampton, the action moved back into the city of London for the fifth and final Test of the long India tour of England. Even though India has already lost the series to England, the fifth Test was much anticipated, considering it is Alastair Cook's final Test, and that India still have a shot at making the scoreline read a more respectable 3-2.

Here are the 5 talking points from the first day of the Test :

1) Guard of Honor for Cook

England's longest serving recruit is hanging up his boots after this match's conclusion. Alastair Cook had announced his retirement from international cricket after the 4th Test.

When Joe Root decided to bat first after winning the toss, everybody anticipated what it would be like for Cook to walk out in his 161st and final Test of a career that has spanned 12 years.

Cook is England's leading run scorer in Test cricket, and Virat Kohli's India showed their reverence for the legend by greeting him with a guard of honor on the field. It was the moment of the day as photographers clicked away at the picturesque sight, and fans beamed at India's spirit of cricket.

Virat Kohli shook hands with Cook and patted him while Keaton Jennings took a step back for Cook to soak in the feeling of his farewell Test.

