England v India, 5th Test Day 1 Session 1 : England 68/1 as Cook looks at long innings at the Oval

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One

Alastair Cook walked out in his 161st and last Test of a 12-year long career to a standing ovation from the Oval crowd and a guard of honor from Virat Kohli's Indian team. The first day of the fifth Test in this long India tour of England 2018 revolved more around Cook than anybody else. And why not, after England's leading Test run-scorer announced that he would hang up his boots after the final Test.

Cook walked out to bat alongside Keaton Jennings after skipper Joe Root won the toss at Kennington Oval. Kohli said, "I think I need heads on both sides. That is the only way I'm winning." So India lost the toss once again and Joe Root didn't spare a moment in choosing to bat first. The pitch looked neat and the deck looked like it would favour the batsmen more than it would aid the bowlers.

Ashwin missed out due to the injury he sustained in the last Test with Ravindra Jadeja coming in to replace him. Hardik Pandya was left out of the playing XI and India opted to play an additional batsman in Hanuma Vihari. Vihari can also bowl part-time off-spin.

Root's instincts turned out to be true as England made 68 runs in the session with the loss of Keaton Jennings.

Alastair Cook also completed 1000 runs at the Oval in the process.

India tasted first blood when Jennings glanced a Ravindra Jadeja delivery straight to KL Rahul at leg slip. He got out on 23.

The pitch offered minimum pace and bounce to India's pace bowlers and even debutant Hanuma Vihari was asked to roll his arm over. Jadeja did get some hint of turn on Day 1. India would have to toil for wickets on this pitch.

Moeen Ali walked out at No.3 and Cook will hope he and Ali can string a long partnership after Lunch on Day 1.