Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England v India, 5th Test Day 1 Session 1 : England 68/1 as Cook looks at long innings at the Oval

Manya Pilani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
83   //    07 Sep 2018, 18:01 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One

Alastair Cook walked out in his 161st and last Test of a 12-year long career to a standing ovation from the Oval crowd and a guard of honor from Virat Kohli's Indian team. The first day of the fifth Test in this long India tour of England 2018 revolved more around Cook than anybody else. And why not, after England's leading Test run-scorer announced that he would hang up his boots after the final Test.

Cook walked out to bat alongside Keaton Jennings after skipper Joe Root won the toss at Kennington Oval. Kohli said, "I think I need heads on both sides. That is the only way I'm winning." So India lost the toss once again and Joe Root didn't spare a moment in choosing to bat first. The pitch looked neat and the deck looked like it would favour the batsmen more than it would aid the bowlers.

Ashwin missed out due to the injury he sustained in the last Test with Ravindra Jadeja coming in to replace him. Hardik Pandya was left out of the playing XI and India opted to play an additional batsman in Hanuma Vihari. Vihari can also bowl part-time off-spin.

Root's instincts turned out to be true as England made 68 runs in the session with the loss of Keaton Jennings.

Alastair Cook also completed 1000 runs at the Oval in the process.

India tasted first blood when Jennings glanced a Ravindra Jadeja delivery straight to KL Rahul at leg slip. He got out on 23.

The pitch offered minimum pace and bounce to India's pace bowlers and even debutant Hanuma Vihari was asked to roll his arm over. Jadeja did get some hint of turn on Day 1. India would have to toil for wickets on this pitch.

Moeen Ali walked out at No.3 and Cook will hope he and Ali can string a long partnership after Lunch on Day 1.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Alastair Cook Keaton Jennings Leisure Reading
Manya Pilani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
India seek redemption as England eye fitting farewell for...
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook Retirement: The end of a long innings
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test, Day 1, Session 1:...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Fifth Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test Day 3 Session 2 : India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 5th Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Moments of Alastair Cook's Career
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why there cannot be another Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
4 legendary batsmen who played their last Test against India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 198/7 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us