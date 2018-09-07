Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England v India, 5th Test Day 1 Session 2 : India spill chances, Cook reaches 50

Manya Pilani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
263   //    07 Sep 2018, 20:20 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One
Alastair Cook reaches his 50 in his Farewell Match.

England have India's slip fielders to thank for being 123-1 at Tea on Day 1 of the Fifth Test match in the series. Retiring Alastair Cook reached his 50 half an hour before Tea and is now batting on 66 alongside Moeen Ali (23).

It was a wicketless session for the visitors. India could have wrapped up both Alastair and Moeen Ali early inside the session had they held onto the chances both the English players provided. India dropped two catches inside 4 balls.

Ishant had Cook out-edging one to Rahane at close gully only for the fielder to juggle it before eventually dropping it. Cook was batting on 37 at that time and Ishant was clearly disappointed. In the next over, Kohli dropped Moeen Ali off Jasprit Bumrah after a one-handed attempt at third slip.

The England batsmen made India pay for their hiccups in slips as they ground their way through the session. The mental edge in red ball cricket for which Alastair Cook is famous for was on display once again in his 161st test where England's highest test run scorer of all time played out good spells of bowling from Bumrah and Shami.

Both the Indian bowlers pitched the balls in the right areas but their wickets columns have little to show for it as Moeen and Cook played their deliveries on merit. Shami as a special mention was outstanding in the session post Lunch. He enforced a lot of play-and-miss from the Englishmen but couldn't scalp a wicket.

India also lost a review in this session when Kohli went upstairs after a Bumrah delivery angled in sharply to kiss Moeen Ali's front pad. But the ball was hitting the pad outside the line of the off-stump and the on-field umpire was asked to stand with his decision.

Now with England regaining the upper hand in this session courtesy Cook's 50, Indian bowlers face an uphill task in the final session of the day.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Alastair Cook Mohammed Shami
Manya Pilani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
England v India, 5th Test Day 1 Session 1 : England 68/1...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test Day 3 Session 2 : India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test, Day 1, Session 1:...
RELATED STORY
India seek redemption as England eye fitting farewell for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Day 2, Session 1 : Pujara-Kohli steady...
RELATED STORY
4 legendary batsmen who played their last Test against India
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 5th Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Fifth Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Moments of Alastair Cook's Career
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 198/7 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us