England v India 5th Test, Day 3, Session 1: Vihari, Jadeja put up a valiant fight

Manya Pilani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
135   //    09 Sep 2018, 17:45 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three
Vihari scores maiden test fifty.

India were 174/6 overnight trailing by 158 runs with only 4 wickets in hand. It looked as if the hosts would wrap up the opposition and would run away with the game on the morning of Day 3 of the Oval Test but two Indian batsmen had different plans.

India are now 240/7 at Lunch courtesy a valiant fight put in by two players who were drafted into the XI for the first time this tour. Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari walked in at the crease with the conditions at Oval still swing-friendly but they showed great temperament in countering spells of both Anderson and Broad.

The English swing stalwarts moved the ball both the ways but couldn't reap any rewards for both Jadeja and Vihari had put a big value on their wicket. While Jadeja was cautious and refrained from flirting with deliveries outside the off stump, Vihari played as close to his body as he could and showed great technique for someone who's playing his first match in such conditions.

In the process, Hanuma Vihari reached his maiden Test fifty on his debut match and that it came against a threatening pace attack in swinging conditions when his team looked down and out makes every run he scored more special to him and his team.

However, Moeen Ali finally got the better of him getting him out just before Tea on 56 (124) when Vihari nicked one behind. Vihari reviewed but the decision stayed.

There was an appeal for caught behind for Jadeja too for which the England captain went upstairs. But there was clear distance between bat and ball which cost England a review.

Now, it's up to Jadeja and the rest to minus as much deficit as they can. India is still trailing by 92 runs. Jadeja is currently batting on 41 with Ishant Sharma on 1.

England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 114/2 (43.0 ov)
IND 292/10
Day 3 | Stumps: England lead India by 154 runs with 8 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
