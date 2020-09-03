England vs Australia 2020: The Ageas Bowl Southampton T20I Records

After a marvelous performance against West Indies, Ireland, and Pakistan, England will look to continue their magnificent form when they host Australia in a 3-match T20I series at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The Aussies played their last T20I series back in February against South Africa and registered a 2-1 victory over the Proteas.

Aaron Finch's men have been in tremendous form in the T20I format as they have lost only one match since 2019. However, a lack of proper match practice might hurt them on this tour.

Captain Aaron Finch has fond memories of playing at Southampton as he smashed 156 runs off just 63 deliveries in the previous T20I that he played on this ground. Australia had posted a mammoth total of 248/6 on the board and won the game by 39 runs.

England improved its record at The Ageas Bowl after that thrashing as they registered clinical victories over Sri Lanka and South Africa in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

As Southampton will play the host to all the T20Is between England and Australia, here's a look at the some significant statistics from previous T20Is played at the vennue.

The Ageas Bowl Southampton T20I Records

Steve Smith will play his first T20I match in Southampton

England has won its last two T20I matches at this venue, but Australia holds the record of the highest T20I total at Southampton.

The Aussies scored 248 runs against England in 2016 and in reply, the home side managed 209 runs, courtesy Joe Root's unbeaten 90*.

Root is not present in England's T20I squad this time round, though the other batsmen would look to dominate the Aussie bowlers just like he did, a few years ago.

Stadium Name: The Ageas Bowl.

City: Southampton

T20I Matches Played: 5

Matches Won by England: 3

Matches Won by touring team: 2

Highest Individual Score: 156 - Aaron Finch vs England, 2013

Best Bowling Figures: 4/22 - Paul Collingwood vs Sri Lanka, 2006

Highest Team Score: 248/6 - Australia vs England, 2013

Lowest Team Score: 79 - Australia vs England, 2005

Highest Successful Run Chase: 144/2 - England vs Sri Lanka, 2016

Average Run Rate: 8.62