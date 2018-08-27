England vs India 2018: 3 changes India can make for the 4th Test

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.63K // 27 Aug 2018, 15:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India will be looking to level the series in Southampton.

It has been an interesting series for the Indian team so far. After losing narrowly in the first Test, they were thoroughly defeated in the second one. It looked like the series was doomed to end in a whitewash. But the team mounted an amazing comeback in the third Test, and will now be looking to level the series by winning at the Ageas Bowl.

While there were a lot of positives to take from the third encounter between the two sides, it is undeniable that the Indian team have room for a lot of improvement. Certain players in the team seem to be struggling in the English conditions and it is high time that a chance is given to those who have not been afforded the opportunity in these past three Tests.

Let's take a look at three changes that India can make in the fourth Test.

#3. Ravindra Jadeja comes in for the injured Ashwin

Jadeja can turn out to be Ashwin's replacement.

It seems like a long time ago that Ravindra Jadeja was the No.1 ranked all-rounder in Test Cricket, although it has only been a year. Jadeja has had a mighty fall from grace, and questions have even been raised about his presence in the national team squad.

That can all change in the fourth Test. Reports recently broke out that Ashwin is struggling with a groin injury and might not feature in the upcoming Test, and Jadeja can be a perfect replacement for him.

In the past, Jadeja has proved himself to be a capable spinner in the longest format of the game. Also, his case might be strengthened by the fact that India doesn't have any other recognised spinner in the squad at this moment.

If Ashwin fails to recover in time from his injury, Jadeja is looking like the most likeliest player to replace him.

1 / 3 NEXT