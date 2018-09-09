England Vs India 2018:3 Indian Bowlers who were great at clearing the tail

The ongoing series between India and England has been a grim reminder of how our batting woes continued from the South African series. It is true that it is India's batting that has let down the Indian team this series as well.

The Indian bowlers, however, have been shallow in their approach to get the tailenders out. The Indian pace attack which has been one of the best in many generations has been nothing short of exceptional.

It is their execution of clearing the tail that has faltered throughout the series. The likes of Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran have been really frustrating as they have collectively scored 499 runs in the series.

This has been a chronic problem for the Indian bowlers, but it was not so much for some great Indian bowlers who were just too good at clearing the tail and could lend some inspiration to this current crop of bowlers.

#3 Kapil Dev- 123 Wickets against the tail-enders

Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev is arguably the best all-rounder to have come out of Indian cricket. He is the holder of 434 test wickets at an average 29.65 to go along with 5248 runs at an average of 31.05 with eight centuries.

India had found a genuine seam bowling all-rounder in him who was great at knocking the top-order batsmen as well as the irritating tail. He took 123 test wickets against the lower order batsmen out of his own tally of 434 test wickets. Thus, making himself one of the best cleaners of the tail-enders that India had.

