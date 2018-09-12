Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who could have changed the outcome of the Test series

Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
331   //    12 Sep 2018, 17:21 IST

The Indian team could have clinched the Test series if they had been more resilient.
The Indian team could have clinched the Test series if they had been more resilient.

India's long tour of England finally came to an end with the host team clinching the ODI and Test series while the visitors won the T20I series. Every match turned out to be very competitive, and both the teams fought tooth and nail to win each match.

The Test series was the most anticipating contest, and as expected it was worthy of five-match series which provided entertainment throughout the tour. Though India lost the series by 4-1, the scoreline does not justify the competitiveness. 

Every session in the Test had twists and turn with no team willing to give up. The Indian team failed to capitalize on some of the crucial moments which cost the series. The team missed some of the key players due to injury and many other reasons.

Let us find out these players who could have made a big impact in the series.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja is the number three player in ICC Test rankings for both bowling and all-rounders.
Jadeja is the number three player in ICC Test rankings for both bowling and all-rounders.

Ravindra Jadeja had to warm the bench for almost four Tests before getting the opportunity in the last Test.

He made a sterling comeback with the four-wicket haul in the first innings and three-wicket haul in the second.

With the bat, he scored an invaluable 86 which proved crucial in getting closer to England's first innings target. 

With England's pitches being relatively dry this time around, Jadeja could have made a huge difference if he had played from the first Test especially in Southampton and Edgbaston where the ball was turning nicely.

Besides, the margin of defeat was narrow in these venues where his contribution with the bat would have come in handy.

The Saurashtra all-rounder should have played in place of Hardik Pandya who's contribution besides the third Test was negligible.

Jadeja's absence did hurt India in the whole series and as a result, went on to lose the series in the fourth Test itself.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Software Developer and cricket enthusiast. Love to read and write articles about cricket. An ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar and fell in love with cricket courtesy his sandstorm innings.
India vs England Test Series 2018: 3 key player battles...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons India lost the series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Tests: 3 reasons why India’s...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 3 reasons why the 2014 result could be...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 reasons why India lost the series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indians who enhanced their...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 Indian players who could...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could flop in the India v England Test series
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Eng 2018: 2 Indian players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us