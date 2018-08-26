England vs India, 2018: 3 players who could replace Ashwin for 4th Test if he fails to recover

Vaibhav Joshi

Ashwin is one of India's premier strike bowlers

After going 2-0 down in the series, India made a stunning comeback in the third Test beating the hosts by 203 runs to make a come back in the series.

It was as an all-around display from the Indian team as every player chipped in for India's first win of the Test series. Having obliterated England at Trent Bridge, the Indian team will now make their way to the beautiful Rose Bowl (Ageas Bowl) in Southampton for the fourth Test which will be starting from the 30th of August.

Although the Indian team performed exceptionally well in the third Test, there is an injury concern looming large before the start of the fourth Test. It is Ravichandran Ashwin's groin injury that is bothering Virat Kohli and the team management. Ashwin injured his groin during the third Test.

If reports are to be believed, a final call over his participation in the next Test will be taken only once the team starts practising for the fourth Test. Thus, if the Chennai man fails to recover in time, it will come as a huge blow for the Indian team as they will miss their leading spinner as well as a decent batsman.

Hence, let us look at the three prospective players who could replace Ashwin for the fourth Test if the Chennai all-rounder fails to make the cut for the fourth Test:

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja would be the most obvious replacement

One player who more or less naturally fit in as Ashwin's replacement is Ravindra Jadeja. He has been India's premier bowler along with Ashwin in the Indian sub-continent. With an ability to bowl long spells and accurate line & lengths, Jadeja calls as a perfect replacement for Ashwin in the fourth Test at the Rose (Ageas) Bowl in Southampton.

Besides his bowling, Jadeja has also proved to be a decent batsman who could bat through the grimmest conditions. The left-arm orthodox from Saurashtra has made some important contributions with the bat for the Indian team in the past.

Moreover, with India already settled with a combination of 3+1, that is, three frontline pacers and one spinner, it is highly likely that Jadeja will replace the Chennai man if he fails to recover from the injury.

In addition to that, Jadeja's inclusion will unquestionably confer diversity to the Indian bowling attack and on the same line strengthen the batting line-up.

