Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 3 problems India might face in the ODI series

Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.74K   //    10 Jul 2018, 21:28 IST

Enter
After a great T20I series India will be looking forward to the ODI series

India started their England tour perfectly as they won the 3-match T20I series 2-1. The team with the better bowling attack won the series. Now, India will be looking forward to the ODI series and will be positive considering that they have won the T20I series.

England are currently the No.1 ODI side and whitewashed Australia 5-0 in their last one-day series. This England team are good at making comebacks and will be determined to do well in the ODIs after a disappointing T20I series.

Both the teams have a similar looking squad for the ODIs. For India, youngsters Chahar and Krunal make way for Shardul and Axar whereas Shreyas Iyer replaces Manish Pandey from the T20I squad. For England, Chris Jordan will make way for Mark Wood. Even though India will be confident, there are a few problems which might trouble them during the ODI series. Let’s have a look at 3 of them: 

#3 No extra bowling option

Ente
If Raina doesn't make the playing XI India don't have an extra bowling option

When Ambati Rayudu was in the squad there were no batsmen who could bowl some part-time overs. Now with the inclusion of Suresh Raina India do have the option of a part-time bowler, but will he make the playing XI?

Other than Raina, nobody in the squad can bowl the extra overs. India currently play with only 5 bowlers as we saw in the T20I series. But it is a different ball game in ODIs as each bowler has to bowl 10 overs and not only 4! What if a bowler has a bad day? India have no other option to go to.

They are forced to play Raina due to this issue and that’s why a player like Dinesh Karthik who is in great form has to sit out. If India drop Raina and play Karthik then they are left with only 5 bowlers which will be a big risk considering their fifth bowler is an all-rounder. India will have to get their team balance right if they want to defeat the No.1 ODI side and that’s why this problem is slotted in at No.3 in this list.

Page 1 of 3 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Suresh Raina Virat Kohli
Some records that might be broken in India vs England ODI...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that India could...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 7 Indian Players Who Need To Step...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India can win the...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 Reasons why England start as...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things we learnt from the T20I...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018 - 1st ODI: Preview, Squads, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us