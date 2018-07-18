Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018, 3rd ODI: 5 Talking Points

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
574   //    18 Jul 2018, 09:33 IST

CRICKET-ENG-IND-ODI

In the series decider at Leeds, Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl under overcast conditions. The England bowlers bowled in the perfect areas for the first 10 overs and never gave the Indian batsmen an opportunity to score boundaries consistently.

Then, Shikhar Dhawan accelerated quickly but ran himself out. Once Virat Kohli got out, it was downhill from there for the Indians. Decent knocks from MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur took India to a score of 256.

Chasing 257, England got off to a fiery start with Bairstow playing a T20 style blitz. Then Dhoni ran Vince out with some brilliant glove work. Then, Morgan and Root attacked the spinners and combined for a partnership. England won the series decider easily. Here are the 5 talking points from the match.

#1 Rashid’s middle overs' spell

Image result for adil rashid

Whenever the opposition batsmen have looked like running away with the game, Morgan has given the ball to Rashid. He has been England’s best bowler for some time now and again he proved his worth today.

His dismissal of Dinesh Karthik was a classic one. He realized that Karthik was driving through the covers regularly, hence he bowled a beautiful tossed up googly and Karthik’s lack of feet movement resulted in his stumps being castled.

His next dismissal was even better. Just when Kohli looked set for a century, he struck again with an absolutely magnificent leg break that cut Kohli in half. In that same over, he accounted for Raina’s wicket with another slow leg break. This spell completely derailed India’s innings and gave the English batsmen a below-par score to chase.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Suresh Raina Joe Root
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Five Talking points from England v India 2nd ODI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd ODI: Player ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 1st ODI: 5 Talking points from the game
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India-England Combined ODI XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd ODI: Match In Pictures
RELATED STORY
Hits and misses: 3rd ODI, England vs India
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd ODI: Preview, Probable XI, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India will dominate...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us