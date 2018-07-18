England vs India 2018, 3rd ODI: 5 Talking Points

In the series decider at Leeds, Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl under overcast conditions. The England bowlers bowled in the perfect areas for the first 10 overs and never gave the Indian batsmen an opportunity to score boundaries consistently.

Then, Shikhar Dhawan accelerated quickly but ran himself out. Once Virat Kohli got out, it was downhill from there for the Indians. Decent knocks from MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur took India to a score of 256.

Chasing 257, England got off to a fiery start with Bairstow playing a T20 style blitz. Then Dhoni ran Vince out with some brilliant glove work. Then, Morgan and Root attacked the spinners and combined for a partnership. England won the series decider easily. Here are the 5 talking points from the match.

#1 Rashid’s middle overs' spell

Whenever the opposition batsmen have looked like running away with the game, Morgan has given the ball to Rashid. He has been England’s best bowler for some time now and again he proved his worth today.

His dismissal of Dinesh Karthik was a classic one. He realized that Karthik was driving through the covers regularly, hence he bowled a beautiful tossed up googly and Karthik’s lack of feet movement resulted in his stumps being castled.

His next dismissal was even better. Just when Kohli looked set for a century, he struck again with an absolutely magnificent leg break that cut Kohli in half. In that same over, he accounted for Raina’s wicket with another slow leg break. This spell completely derailed India’s innings and gave the English batsmen a below-par score to chase.

