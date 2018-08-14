England vs India 2018: Team India's probable XI for the third Test

The Indian cricket team was left shattered as England crush India by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's. Indian batsmen failed to learn from their mistakes and were all vulnerable against the moving ball as the second innings folded up for 130 in 47 overs.

Another batting collapse saw India suffer one of their biggest defeats in recent times. Although the first day of play being completely washed out, the match was completed on the fourth day, with England emerging victorious.

Some of the calls that Virat Kohli took in the second Test were questionable, and it influenced the outcome of the match. The third Test is at Trent Bridge in a few days. If India wants to stay alive in the series, they need to bounce back hard and learn from their mistakes.

As Virat Kohli always does, a few changes are expected in the playing XI. So, let's take a look at the probable XI for India in the third Test.

Vijay is one of the pillars of the Indian batting line-up in Tests. In the recent past, he has struggled to make an impact with his batting.

However, he is likely to keep his place in the side for now. Vijay is one of the best batsmen for India in overseas conditions.

"Shikhar Dhawan should have got a second chance," was what even the original 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar said after Dhawan was dropped for the second Test. Judging a player on the basis of a single game isn't fair.

Dhawan could be inserted in the playing XI for the third Test as his exclusion from the XI wasn't fair. Dhawan batting left-handed gives India's line-up variety.

