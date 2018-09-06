Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England Vs India 2018: 4 records that can be broken in fifth Test Match 

Shashwat Pande
Top 5 / Top 10
4.64K   //    06 Sep 2018, 09:26 IST

The final Test between India and England is set to commence from 7th of September. The series is lost and India will only have the pride to play for in the fifth Test. India has competed reasonably well in the series with bowling firing on all cylinders.

So it will not come as a surprise if India pushes England to its limits for a victory making this Test a riveting one as well. Now, being the no. 1 Test team in the world, losing the series 4-1 will be more deplorable than losing 3-2.

Having said that through the course of the series there were many records that were broken and both teams will get another crack at it in the fifth Test. So, on that note here are four records that could be broken in the upcoming 5th Test match.

#1 Most Runs By An Indian In India In England Test Series- Rahul Dravid

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four
This record at the moment sits with The Wall of Indian Cricket, Rahul Dravid. He scored an astounding 602 runs in 6 innings across four Test matches in 2002. He was able to achieve this while maintaining a Bradmanesque average of 100.33.

He scored 3 centuries during the course of this series with the highest of 217 at Oval. Now then, the closest to this record is none other than the batting maestro Virat Kohli. He has scored a whopping 544 runs in the series at an average of 68 to go with 2 centuries.

He will get two fair chances at the record but given his current run of form, he will just need 1 innings to clear the deficit of 58 runs and given the conversion rate he might as well convert this into a big daddy hundred to win this match for his country.

