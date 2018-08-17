4 things England need to do to continue their winning momentum

R Viswanath FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

If England can take care of four key aspects, India is in for a huge trouble in this series.

Before the much-awaited England versus India Test series began, everyone expected both the teams to show some fighting spirit, before one team eventually goes down. If the first test fully lived up to the expectations of the fans, the second one was all about England battering India and taking a 2-0 lead in the five-test series. India just did not turn up for the second test as they were outplayed in all the three departments of the game.

England looks a far better unit and a well-settled one compared to their counterparts. But having said that, they too have some fine-tuning to be made before they take the field on Saturday for the third test in Nottingham.

Let us take a look at four things that Joe Root's England need to address in order to maintain their winning record in the Test series.

England would be well served if Root and Buttler get going in unison

#4 Root's Conversion Rate And Buttler's Form

Joe Root is one of the greats of the modern era. He has been the best batsman for England for a long time, and he clearly seems to be enjoying that tag. With greatness comes an additional responsibility and Root needs to be aware of the fact that he must spend a lot of time out in the middle particularly after getting to his half-century.

Very rare to see days where Root gets dismissed for less than 50 and it is still rarer to witness a Joe Root hundred, going by the fact that he has 41 test fifties and just 13 centuries to his name.

No doubt, he is one of the greats of the modern era but it is all the more important for England to revolve around Joe Root's batting. He should be able to score daddy hundreds which will put England right on top of the game.

He finds new ways to get out after reaching his 50 (for instance, first innings in Edgbaston) but if he can convert those fifties into daddy hundreds, it will be a treat to watch for every cricket fan.

Jos Buttler's form has taken a considerable dip in recent times in Test Cricket. He did show some sparks of good form in the Test series against Pakistan four months back but it seems he is more determined in cementing his place in the eleven, as he last played for England when they toured India in 2016.

One of the great qualities of Buttler is his ability to bat with the tail at times of crisis and England is certainly missing this fantastic talent of him. Root is consistent enough, Bairstow is in good nick and if Buttler can get going in the lower middle order, England is sure to inflict heavy damage on India.

