England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India lost the fourth Test

Once again, Kohli ended up on the losing side

Despite fifties from captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, India fell well short of the target of 245 on day four and ending up losing not just the fourth Test but also the series as well, as England now have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, England were bundled out for 246 but it would have been much worse if it wasn't for Sam Curran. In response, India looked set for a big first-innings lead but a collapse following Kohli's wicket meant that they were only able to take a slender lead courtesy of an unbeaten century by Cheteshwar Pujara.

In the second innings, England didn't get off to a good start and India kept taking wickets at regular intervals. But a fifty from Jos Buttler and some useful cameos from the top and lower order meant India had to chase 245 to win the Test and level the series.

While Kohli and Rahane were batting and had added a century partnership for the fourth wicket, it looked possible. But once again, Kohli's wicket meant that another collapse and India ended up on the losing side.

Here are 5 reasons why India lost the fourth Test at Southampton:

Letting England off the hook in the first innings

Both captains were eager on batting first. One look at the pitch and you might have thought that their eagerness to bat first would have indicated a batting paradise where 500 was easily on the cards.

Instead, what happened was an impressive display of new ball bowling from India after losing the toss and some loose shots from England. That combination meant that after itching to bat first and having got the opportunity to do so as well after winning the toss, England were 86/6 with their top six all back in the pavilion.

While England are known for their ability to score right down to the last batsman, from that position even they would have thought that a total in excess of 150 would require them to really bat out of their skin.

Instead, despite not doing a great deal, England's lower-order managed to get them from there to 246. Sam Curran top scored with 78 and instead of bundling England out for under 150, India let the hosts put on almost 250.

That immediately gave them a massive boost going forward in the Test as their bowlers at least had something to bowl at.

